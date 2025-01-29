Courts block Trump’s illegal actions



On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to freeze spending programs authorized by Congress. In our three branches of government, Congress sets the budget and the executive branch implements it. The executive does not have the authority to override Congressional budget allocations, either up or down.

On Monday, Trump halted loans and grants to nonprofits such as Meals on Wheels, state Medicare departments and public schools, to list only a few affected. The National Council of Nonprofits brought the lawsuit. Although Trump attorneys stated Medicaid was exempt from the order, as many as 20 states reported being locked out of the Medicaid portal.

Also on Tuesday, “Democratic attorneys general from 22 states and the District of Columbia filed their own lawsuit seeking to block and permanently prevent the administration from cutting off federal funding.”

The lawsuit asserts the Trump Administration is violating “the Constitution and the Administrative Procedure Act by halting congressionally approved spending without legal authority.”

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes told reporters, “We spoke to one top law enforcement official in Arizona who said, quote, ‘this devastates law enforcement.’ I spoke to one of the most conservative sheriffs in Arizona this morning, and he said, and I quote, ‘this is bullsh*t.’”

The executive branch does not have the authority to interrogate Congressional budget items. However, that is what they are doing:

The full scope of the administration’s review was spelled out in a 51-page spreadsheet sent to federal agencies and viewed by The Associated Press. Each line was a different government initiative, from pool safety to tribal workforce development to special education. Officials were directed to answer a series of yes or no questions for every item on the list, including “does this program promote gender ideology?” or “does this program promote or support in any way abortion?” Responses are due by Feb. 7.

Last week, a judge blocked Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship (granting citizenship to all born in the U.S.).

Still up in the air: the illegal dismissal of inspectors general.