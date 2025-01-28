Trump continues lawless firing spree

Washington DC is not a set of The Apprentice, despite President Donald Trump’s illegal firing spree.

On Friday, the Trump Administration attempted to fire more than a dozen inspectors general (IG) without notifying Congress and providing cause for dismissal, as provided by law. IGs are independent watchdogs; Congress passed the “cause” requirement after Trump fired a handful in his first administration.

On Monday, the interim Attorney General attempted to fire more than a dozen members of Jack Smith’s team. I say attempted because the letter announcing their firing is not legal, either.

Here’s former US Attorney Joyce Vance:

An administration can’t fire career federal prosecutors based on their perceived political loyalties. Prosecutors can be fired based on their conduct or performance if they are given notice, an opportunity to improve, and sufficient time to do so. But that’s not what happened here. They were fired because they were assigned to prosecute Donald Trump.

You won’t read this caveat at CNN or probably the NYT or WaPost, given their earlier record on the IG firings.