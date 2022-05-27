Conservative group to give away AR-15 despite calls to cancel following Texas shooting

Published by

The Detroit News

DETROIT — A conservative group plans to hold a candidate event where an AR-15 will be given away, even after a Democratic lawmaker representing the area called for it to be canceled following a shooting at a Texas elementary school. Ronald Matte, listed in state filings as president of the Michigan Leadership Group, told The Detroit News that its event June 5 is going forward. The weapon to be given away is similar in style to the one used by an 18-year-old suspect who killed 21 people, including 19 children, earlier this week. Matte said that he could not fathom the pain that community is goi…

