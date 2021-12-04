CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother with sex-harassment scandal

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — CNN fired Chris Cuomo on Saturday, four days after suspending him for aiding his brother Andrew’s sexual-harassment defense. Chris worked on his brother’s crisis-management team after multiple women said Andrew touched them inappropriately, belittled them and made disrespectful comments while he was governor of New York. While Chris apologized for helping his brother, documents released by New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed that he downplayed how much he really helped Andrew, his older brother by 12 years. CNN suspended Chris and investigated him. In a statement Saturd…

