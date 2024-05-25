Christian Nationalism vs. Jesus

So-called Christian Nationalism doesn’t have anything to do with the teachings of Jesus that are recorded in the New Testament. At least that is what is revealed in a statement that a Christian Nationalist preacher dared to post on X.com.

Perhaps you shouldn’t be eating or drinking anything when you read just what that preacher posted. Your gag reflex might be activated. In this particular case, the preacher’s post illustrates that the “X” in “X.com” may be an abbreviation for “Xcrement”.

Before presenting the Xcrement itself, one needs to know the conversation that the Xcrement is a response to.

It begins with a post by Wade Stotts, the narrator of the audio version of the book The Case for Christian Nationalism.

Into the conversation steps Joel Berry, the managing editor of the Babylon Bee. Here is an example of Joel’s thinking:

Now, here is Joel’s response to Wade:

Okay, you were given opportunity to swallow anything that was in your mouth. Here is the Christian Nationalist response to Joel posted by preacher Brian Sauvé:

You were forewarned. So, if you had something in your mouth when you read Brian’s explanation of Christian Nationalism, then it is clean up on aisle you.*

As disgusting as Brian’s response is, at least he was bold enough to give it. Here is how another person responded to Joel:

The expression “clean up on aisle you” is from the pilot episode of the animated series The Amazing Digital Circus.