Chinese Sofa Anchor Babies (Cartoon and Column)

What’s good for the liars is good for the good guys

JD Vance told CNN last week, “If I have to create stories” to get the media to cover the impact of immigration, then that’s what I’m going to do.” You mean, you’re going to lie.

What bothers me about this is that in the future when they’re caught lying, they’ll claim it was to raise awareness like JD is claiming. Of course, they’ll mostly continue to say their lies are true but when cornered, they’ll probably fall back to JD’s bullshit.

But here’s the thing: If the situation with immigration is so bad, then you don’t have to lie about it.

GO HERE to read the rest of the column.

Visit Clay at Claytoonz.com and email him at [email protected].