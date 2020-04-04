Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Apr 4, 2020 in coronavirus, Media, Politics, Video |

Brutal Daily Show Video Supercut “Heroes of the Pandumbic” Shows what Fox News and GOPers Really Said (VIDEO)

“The Daily Show” has created a supercut video of what Fox News hosts and some other Republicans really said about the coronavirus:

These Fox Newsers and Republicans are now generally dealing with their commments in two differnent ways:’

1. I never said it.’

or

2. Move along, there’s nothing to see here.

Still, in a sign that they know they have problems, Fox News is reportedly stockpiling lawyers bigtime to fend off an expected slew of lawsuits based on what their network broadcasts told viewers (and what Fox management may have said or done while the network pooh-poohed the coronavirus to its millions of viewers).