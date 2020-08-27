Brutal ad: Second Trump DHS Official Comes Out For Biden (VIDEO)

Republican Voters Against Trump just released a brutal ad in which Elizabeth Neumann, former Assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention in Trump’s DHS, says that the U.S. is “less safe today” because of Trump’s actions.

One million views on Twitter alone in seven hours. It seems Elizabeth Neumann has hit a nerve. https://t.co/L1iJZQ3BQK — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 27, 2020