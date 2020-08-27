The Moderate Voice

Brutal ad: Second Trump DHS Official Comes Out For Biden (VIDEO)

Republican Voters Against Trump just released a brutal ad in which Elizabeth Neumann, former Assistant Secretary for Threat Prevention in Trump’s DHS, says that the U.S. is “less safe today” because of Trump’s actions.