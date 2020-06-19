Posted by Dorian de Wind on Jun 19, 2020 in At TMV, coronavirus, Featured, Health, Military, Politics |

BREAKING NEWS: Navy Capt. Brett Crozier Will Not Be Restored to Command of the Theodore Roosevelt.

The New York Times reports that the Navy has concluded its investigation into the actions of Capt. Crozier when he pleaded for help in fighting the coronavirus outbreak aboard the Theodore Rooselvelt

According to The Times, the investigation “concluded that the two top officers aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt [Capt. Crozier and Rear. Adm. Stuart P. Baker] made poor decisions in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus onboard the aircraft carrier.

As a result, The Times adds, “Capt. Brett E. Crozier will not be restored to command of the virus-stricken ship, and his boss onboard, Rear. Adm. Stuart P. Baker, will have his promotion to two-star admiral put on hold.”

The saga of the Theodore Roosevelt and its courageous Captain started on January 17, when the USS Theodore Roosevelt with its strike group departed Naval Base San Diego with 4,865 healthy sailors aboard and with Capt. Brett Crozier in command on a deployment to the western Pacific.

A saga that caught the nation’s attention when the carrier’s commander put the health and lives of his crew above his own career and a saga that had many ups and downs, twists and turns, policy reversals, impasses, Navy public relations snafus, Department of Defense indecision and political influence and interference at the highest levels.

A saga that may not have yet reached its conclusion.

