Posted by Dorian de Wind, Associate Editor on Apr 1, 2020 in At TMV, coronavirus, Featured, Health, Military, Society |

An Aircraft Carrier’s Mission, the Safety of its Crew and Coronavirus: ‘A Balancing Act’

Like all other segments of society, the U.S. military has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the Pentagon has ordered commanders to stop announcing publicly new coronavirus cases among their personnel, “to protect operational security at the Defense Department’s global installations,” it will continue to release updates of totals among troops, DOD civilian workers, military dependents and defense contractors. Those “totals” have grown steadily during recent weeks.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon released data showing “military-linked coronavirus cases have continued to rise steadily…to a total of 1,259 cases among service members, their dependents, DOD civilian workers and defense contractors.”

Among the troops, cases jumped by 82 since Monday morning to a total of 716.

Also, as of Tuesday, four U.S. military-affiliated individuals worldwide had died of complications related to the coronavirus.

The Navy has been hit especially hard, in particular on its ships where, because of cramped quarters, “sailors sleep and work together in confined quarters [and] the virus is spreading like wildfire” and for other reasons.

As of Sunday, 144 sailors Navy-wide had tested positive for the coronavirus, with 7 requiring hospitalization.

On Thursday, the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt halted its mission after 25 sailors on board tested positive for the virus.

According to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, that number has now risen to “between 150 and 200.”

On Friday, the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan reported two cases of Coronavirus, “raising the possibility that COVID-19 could sideline both U.S. aircraft carriers in the Asia Pacific at a time of heightened tensions with China.”

On Monday, the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (now docked in Guam), Capt. Brett Crozier, wrote a letter requesting permission to remove most of the aircraft carrier’s crew from the ship and isolate roughly 4,000 sailors to help curtail a coronavirus outbreak aboard the vessel.

CNN:

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors,” Capt. Brett Crozier wrote in a memo to the Navy’s Pacific Fleet, three US defense officials have confirmed to CNN. “The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating,” he added. “Decisive action is required. Removing the majority of personnel from a deployed US nuclear aircraft carrier and isolating them for two weeks may seem like an extraordinary measure,” he wrote in the memo. “This is a necessary risk. It will enable the carrier and air wing to get back underway as quickly as possible while ensuring the health and safety of our Sailors. Keeping over 4,000 young men and women on board the TR is an unnecessary risk and breaks faith with those Sailors entrusted to our care.”

The Stars and Stripes:

Capt. Brett Crozier wrote that the ship’s environment is “most conducive to spread of the disease” with open shared sleeping areas, shared restrooms and workspaces, and confined passageways to move through on the ship. He wrote the Roosevelt’s crew is unable to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or Navy procedures to protect the health of sailors through individual isolation on the ship for 14 or more days. “Due to a warship’s inherent limitations of space, we are not doing this. The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating,” Crozier wrote.

Crozier has requested the Navy use all available resources to find quarantine rooms for the entire crew as soon as possible.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the Navy is working hard to get the sailors off the ship and to get them into accommodations in Guam.

Pacific Fleet commander Adm. John Aquilino seconded that but also acknowledged that part of the crew would remain aboard.

“I need to be able to run the [nuclear] reactors, fight fires, do damage control, feed the crew that’s aboard. All of those things are a requirement and the team is working through how to do that while at the same time executing our approach to generating fully healthy and COVID-free sailors,” he said.

In a conference call with reporters early on Tuesday evening, Pacific Fleet commander Adm. John Aquilino said, “We understand the [CO’s] request. We’ve been working it in advance, continue to work it and I’m optimistic that the additional quarantine and isolation capacity that’s being discussed will be delivered shortly.”

When asked by CNN earlier how the Navy balances keeping sailors safe while keeping America safe, Modly said, “It is a balancing act, and we’re working to make that balance acceptable.”

Sources:

The Stars and Stripes, also here and here.

The Navy Times

Defense One