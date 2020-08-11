BREAKING: Biden Picks Kamala Harris as VP

Former Vice President Joe Biden has picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his Vice Presidential running mate.

Joe Biden has selected Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate, elevating a charismatic blue-state senator, former prosecutor and onetime 2020 primary rival who has built a reputation as an unyielding antagonist of the Trump administration. Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, was the wire-to-wire frontrunner for Biden’s No. 2 job. Her experience as a battle-tested presidential contender, her efforts leading major law enforcement offices and her political track record of three election wins in California helped her overcome a crowded list of contenders. Earlier today President Donald Trump said Biden would be insulting men everywhere if he chose a woman as his running mate.

Harris is charismatic, has a lot of energy and asks questions like a prosecutor. It’ll be interesting to see new polls. Will this selection give Biden a boost? Or will Biden’s polling numbers dip as some Democrats who didn’t want her say they’ll sit out the election and as the well oiled GOP/Fox News machine begins a long series of attacks on her so that some balking Trumpers firmly go back to the Trump campaign? It’s all speculation at this point but, then, modern media thrives on speculation.

Kamala is going to eviscerate Pence so bad. Thoughts and prayers. — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) August 11, 2020

If elected, Sen. Harris would be the nation’s first female, first Black and first Asian American vice president. https://t.co/KyM5Dw820A — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Joe Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris is an inspired pick. She has spent her career in public service fighting for a more just America. She and Joe Biden are the right team for this moment. With their leadership, we can rebuild a more inclusive America. Now let's get to work and win in November. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) August 11, 2020

Biden has 8M twitter followers, versus 84.9M by Trump. Trump generally gets between 100K and 200K likes for his top performing tweet of the day. Biden's tweet announcing his choice of Harris has already exceeded 200K likes – in 13 minutes!! — Duty To Warn ? (@duty2warn) August 11, 2020

"Anyone who wants to detract her based on anything is going to face a wall of Black women like they've never seen. Biden just ensured that he will have maximum turnout from African Americans."@JoyAnnReid on Joe Biden picking Kamala Harris as his running mate. pic.twitter.com/DR87NAZnhY — The ReidOut (@thereidout) August 11, 2020

