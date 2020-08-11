The Moderate Voice

BREAKING: Biden Picks Kamala Harris as VP

Former Vice President Joe Biden has picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his Vice Presidential running mate.

Joe Biden has selected Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate, elevating a charismatic blue-state senator, former prosecutor and onetime 2020 primary rival who has built a reputation as an unyielding antagonist of the Trump administration.

Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, was the wire-to-wire frontrunner for Biden’s No. 2 job. Her experience as a battle-tested presidential contender, her efforts leading major law enforcement offices and her political track record of three election wins in California helped her overcome a crowded list of contenders.

Earlier today President Donald Trump said Biden would be insulting men everywhere if he chose a woman as his running mate.

Harris is charismatic, has a lot of energy and asks questions like a prosecutor. It’ll be interesting to see new polls. Will this selection give Biden a boost? Or will Biden’s polling numbers dip as some Democrats who didn’t want her say they’ll sit out the election and as the well oiled GOP/Fox News machine begins a long series of attacks on her so that some balking Trumpers firmly go back to the Trump campaign? It’s all speculation at this point but, then, modern media thrives on speculation.

