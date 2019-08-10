Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Aug 10, 2019 in Breaking News, Crime, Featured, Politics |

Bombshell: Epstein found dead in jail cell in apparent suicide

And now a bombshell of a story. One that has occurred in a way and with timing that seems like something out of a movie or TV series: Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell which is leading some on twitter to suggest that rich and powerful people who may have been at risk of being exposed as having participated in his world of sexual abuse are now breathing a sigh of relief.

The New York Times:

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who was long dogged by accusations of sexual abuse of girls and who was able to cultivate a stream of high-profile friends despite his lurid lifestyle, killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell, two law enforcement officials said on Saturday. Mr. Epstein hanged himself, the officials said. He was found at roughly 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

CNN:

An ambulance was called at about 6:40 a.m. Epstein was being treated by members of the detention center’s medical unit and was administered CPR, and he died a short time later at an area hospital, one of the sources said.

Epstein had been jailed since early July, when he pleaded not guilty to charges by New York federal prosecutors after an indictment accused him of sex trafficking dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14 years old.

News of Epstein’s death comes a day after hundreds of pages of court documents were unsealed in New York federal court, alleging new details of sexual abuse claims against Epstein and several associates.

The Daily Beast:

Epstein was being held without bail at the MCC as he faced charges of child sex trafficking. The mysterious multimillionaire has been in the notorious federal lockup since his surprise arrest at New Jersey’s Teterboro airport in early July, after he arrived on his private jet from Paris. He had been placed on suicide watch several weeks ago after he was found in his cell “in medical distress” with “apparent bruising on his neck,” but sources told NBC News Saturday morning Epstein was no longer on suicide watch at the time of his death. Epstein had initially been held in general population at MCC, where he’d been targeted for extortion as a wealthy pedophile, a source with knowledge of his circumstances told The Daily Beast, describing Epstein’s injuries from his prior alleged suicide attempt as small abrasions around his neck. The sources added that while protocols were followed after his previous apparent suicide attempt, Epstein received no preferential treatment. The rich man “lived like a pig in a sty” after that attempt, the source said, eating his meals off of the floor and constantly requesting more toilet paper. In conversations with other inmates, he at times asked for their inmate numbers, presumably to put money into their accounts. The financier’s sudden death comes only a day after newly unsealed court documents show one of his accusers claimed that he and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to powerful men for sex. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says Maxwell recruited her as a 16-year-old during her summer job at Mar-a-Lago, testified that Epstein and Maxwell lent her out for kinky sex with foreign heads of state, a wealthy Wall Streeter, a former U.S. senator, a highly-regarded scientist, and Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Esquire:

How in the hell do they let this happen? The guy was incarcerated in the Manhattan Correctional Center. He already had made one try. He had to be on suicide watch. And the suicide happens the day after a massive document dump in which a woman who said she was one of Epstein’s victims implicates an entire brigade of celebrity “clients,” up to an including some European royalty? There almost can’t be a dog more reluctant to hunt than this one. A whole bunch of Somebodies need to get fired behind this. Beyond it, of course, a thousand conspiracy theories will now bloom across all the Intertoobz. The other people involved have to be nervous. Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged accomplice who has yet to be charged, has to be looking over her shoulder. Is she looking over her shoulder to see if the FBI is back there, or to see if something darker is closing in? This country is losing what’s left of its mind.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, speculation is raging:

Important to remember… Epstein’s universe was NOT partisan. It ranges across the some most powerful people in the world – royals, corporate leaders, politicians, wall street giants, scientists, academics & socialites. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) August 10, 2019

EPSTEIN FACTS 1) He told a journalist that for years he and Trump were "best friends"

2) He told a journalist he underwrote Trump's purchase of Mar-a-Lago

3) An associate told a journalist that Trump *went to Epstein's home* on 12/24/17

4) There are signs he managed cash for MBS — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 10, 2019

Since people are asking… Epstein death does NOT preclude federal invesitgators and prosecutors from continuing to investigate any Epstein co-conspirators or anyone who covered up crimes he committed. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 10, 2019

-Acosta resigned

-Lead prosecutor in FL, who worked under Acosta, resigned

-Epstein committed suicide A hell of a lot of fall-out for a case supposedly settled in accordance with law. His victims still deserve answers. Oh, what a convenient death for many rich & powerful… https://t.co/YbSOrdTOpz — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 10, 2019

Epstein was a wanted man in multiple jurisdictions and had numerous powerful accomplices who would want him dead. Everyone involved in his remand should be investigated by persons well outside NY. Get the Salt Lake City office to take lead — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) August 10, 2019

No, now victims can pursue a Continuation of a Case Against the Decedent. Nobody is off the hook, & Epstein probably wasn't going to rat anyone out anyway. There wasn't enough mitigation of sentencing prosecutors could offer to prevent him dying in prison. — Judith Sanders (@nazani14) August 10, 2019

Multiple sources I’ve interviewed for my Epstein reporting stress this is not the end of the story. Victims deserve justice. Focus now turns to Maxwell. And how Epstein was allowed to commit suicide (if it was a suicide and not a hit…) — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) August 10, 2019

Exactly what does "murdering" Epstein accomplish? It only stops the trial. The documents with the names are coming out anyway, and in fact, might be accelerated since he's dead and no longer faces legal jeopardy. — Malcolm P. Johnson (@admiralmpj) August 10, 2019

I am going full conspiracy theory on this, sorry folks. https://t.co/RhmwWKDNiS — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 10, 2019

But this happened in one of the most secure and most important federal lockups in the country. Not some county jail or state prison. https://t.co/RFDFDRP6S4 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 10, 2019

It wouldn't have taken long for Epstein to end up dead by hanging, maybe 5 minutes or so. Even if he were under suicide watch it could still easily happen. So unless you have evidence to the contrary you should stop it with baseless conspiracy theories. — Doug Mataconis (@dmataconis) August 10, 2019

A guy who had information that would have destroyed rich and powerful men’s lives ends up dead in his jail cell. How predictably…Russian. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

Authorities couldn’t keep Epstein alive by putting him under 24 hour surveillance? How convenient for a lot of rich and powerful men. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

Epstein suicide. Sure. Seems likely. Probably what happened. Hey, folks, we’re Russia now. Enjoy it. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) August 10, 2019