QUOTE OF THE DAY POPE LEO XIV



Donald Trump has been blasting Pope Leo XIV for criticizing the Iranian war. Trump administration officials and Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson have all started echoing Trumps line or trying to justify it. Vice President J.D. Vance said the Pope should be care of his theology.

Our Quote of the Day is this response from the Pope:

“Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic, and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth.” — Pope Leo XIV, April 16, 2026