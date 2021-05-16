Social Distancing: Bipartisan Indifference

There is a controversy brewing in the U.S. This controversy has spread from the programs of FOX News to the beaches where spring break is occurring. There are people who are not wearing masks and people who are. There are people who are still practicing social distancing, people who are practicing social distancing to a certain extent, and people who refuse to social distance at all.



Conservatives are accusing President Biden of imposing on their personal liberties. While President Biden has set the reasonable goal of having small Independence Day celebrations this year, many conservatives have mocked Biden’s “giving permission” to have Independence Day celebrations. Even the most respected scientist who has guided us through the crisis, Dr. Fauci has also fallen under attack. It is not just Republicans who are taking issue with social distancing. As always, the far-left is also at odds with President Biden.



Despite President Biden’s request, Superbowl parties occurred. News commentators described them as a “scene from the pre-pandemic world.” Another scene that looks like it was taken directly from the pre-pandemic world is spring break. As always, Florida is a hot spot for spring break. Unfortunately, this year spring break is a hot spot for COVID. In Miami, the police were required to get involved to reinforce social distancing. Many spring breakers are indifferent to whether they get the virus (or whether they get it and spread it to other people). Were these spring break “party goers” Republicans who did not respect President Biden and Dr. Fauci? It is doubtful that their irresponsible behavior was inspired by Fox News. It is highly unlikely this party crowd was full of Tucker Carlson viewers.



There was once an article in Politico that examined then- Mayor Buttigieg’s difficulty in appealing to young progressive voters. The article read “in the eyes of young radical leftists, Buttigieg is not an ideological foe-he’s worse than that, he’s a square.”



What makes the conflict so unique (and quite disturbing) is this indifference is beyond politics. For the first time in years, we are experiencing a controversy where the lines are blurred.



This is not a question of conservative vs. liberal. This is about people (on both sides) truly believing they are indestructible. It is about people who are indifferent to the idea of spreading a disease to other people.



So does this mean that certain Republicans and certain progressives see eye to eye-and agree….that they are invincible? This conflict is not conservative vs. liberal, Black Lives Matter vs. Blue Lives Matter. This is not Fox News viewers vs. MSNBC viewers. This is not Trump supporters vs. Biden supporters.



This conflict is the square vs. the non-square, people who believe in science vs. people who don’t, cautious vs. people who are indifferent to danger that is literally on their doorstep. This is the cautious vs people who believe frequent risk taking is inevitable. This explains why college students may make other dangerous choices like drug or alcohol abuse.



Spring break may end, and the pandemic will end, but this controversy never will, as there are always people who believe they are invincible, or are indifferent to any danger. This is a controversy of the caring vs. the people who truly are apathetic to everything, including their own safety.

Photo 178221942 / Social Distancing © Iryna Shatilova | Dreamstime.com