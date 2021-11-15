Biden to tell Xi that China must play by the rules – senior U.S. official

Published by

Reuters

By Michael Martina, David Brunnstrom and Alexandra Alper WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will tell Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a virtual meeting on Monday meant to reduce the chances of a superpower conflict that China must “play by the rules of the road” like a responsible nation, a senior U.S. administration official said. The video dialogue, initiated by Biden and expected by the United States to run for several hours on Monday evening, Washington time, will be about setting terms for future U.S.-China competition, the official told reporters. Both sides hope the most exten…

Read More