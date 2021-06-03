Biden says ‘looking’ at Russia retaliation over cyberattack

Washington (AFP) – US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he is “looking” at possible retaliation after the White House linked Russia to a cyberattack against global meat processing giant JBS. Asked by a reporter if he would take action against President Vladimir Putin, whom he will meet for a summit in Geneva later this month, Biden said: “We’re looking closely at that issue.” The ransomware attack on a US subsidiary of Brazilian-owned JBS has again prompted accusations that Russia is at least harboring cybercriminals. Similar suspicions were raised after ransomware hackers forced the temporar…

