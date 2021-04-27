Biden fares better than Trump over first 100 days-Reuters/Ipsos poll

By Chris Kahn NEW YORK (Reuters) -More than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden after nearly 100 days on the job, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, a level of support that his Republican predecessor Donald Trump never achieved and one that should help Democrats push for infrastructure spending and other big-ticket items on Biden’s agenda. The national opinion poll of 4,423 adults from April 12-16 found that 55% approved of Biden’s performance in office, while 40% disapproved and the rest were not sure. Biden received the highest marks for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic…

