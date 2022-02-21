Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin

Published by

Reuters UK

(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the U.S. and French leaders said, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades. The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Monday he had pitched both leaders on a summit over “security and strategic stability in Europe.” The White House said in a statement that Biden had accepted the meeting “in principle” but only “if an invasion hasn’t happened.” “We are always ready for diplomacy,” White House Press Sec…

Read More