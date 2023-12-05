BIBI’S BULLSEYE (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

What did Benjamin Netanyahu know and when did he know it?

The Israeli government obtained Hamas’ plan to attack more than a year before it happened on October 7 but dismissed it, claiming it was merely “aspirational,” like Elon Musk believing he can put human beings on Mars next year.

The 40-page document code named “Jericho Wall” outlined Hama’s attack inside Israel’s border that led to the deaths of about 1,200 people because Israeli officials slept on it.

Some people have compared this to President George W Bush and U.S. intelligence being aware of al Qaeda’s plans before 9/11 and believing such an attack would be impossible for them. Hijacking planes and flying them into buildings? Crazy. There is legitimate criticism of the Bush administration for their mishandling of this but it’s more understandable than the situation in Israel. Al Qaeda was based in Afghanistan, which is on the other side of the planet while Gaza is on Israel’s border. also, according to reports, Bush only had advance notice of Osama bin Laden’s attack for a few weeks while Israel was aware of Hamas’ plans for over a year.

The Jericho Wall, obtained by The New York Times, didn’t set a date for the attack but described a methodical assault designed to overwhelm the fortifications around the Gaza Strip, take over Israeli cities, and storm key military bases, including a division headquarters. The document called for a barrage of rockets at the outset of the attack, drones to knock out security cameras and automated machine guns along the border, and gunmen to pour into Israel en masse in paragliders, on motorcycles and on foot all of which Hamas did on October 7.

The plan also included details about the location and size of Israeli military forces, communication hubs, and other sensitive information, raising questions about how Hamas gathered its intelligence which raises questions about leaks in Israeli intelligence.

Three months before the attack, Israeli officials learned that Hamas had conducted an intense, daylong training exercise similar to what was outlined in the Jericho Wall. So even if they didn’t believe Hama’s could pull off the attack, they knew they were going to try.

Days before the attack, investors made billions betting against Israeli shares on Wall Street and Tel Aviv. Who did that?

Also, the information about the attack was not shared with U.S. intelligence.

It’s unknown if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was informed of the plan, but how could he not be?

Is it fair to question if Netanyahu would learn of the attack and not enact any defensive measures to prevent it all in order to wage a war against Hamas and basically carpet bomb every Palestinian in Gaza? When you look at the zeal with which Netanyahu has destroyed Gaza, I don’t think it’s too cynical to ask.

Netanyahu was very resistant to a cease-fire and immediately returned to bombing Gaza as soon as the truce was over. He has steadfastly rejected Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s request for humanitarian pauses. He says Israel has no interest in occupying or governing Gaza while also saying he’s against the Palestinian Authority to return to governing Gaza if Hamas is totally destroyed. What does that mean for Gaza? It would appear Bibi intends for there to be nothing left of Gaza except land for more Israeli settlements.

There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight of this war except for the total and complete destruction of either side.

When Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, it played right into Netanyahu’s plans. Sure, Hamas wanted this war as its attack was designed to start one, but Bibi wanted it too. With the Israeli government’s history of oppressing Palestinians and lying, how can we not ask what did Bibi know and when did he know it? Yes, Hamas are terrorists but the Israeli government are supposed to be the good guys.

Would Netanyahu sacrifice his own people to wage war against not just Hamas, but all Palestinians? I’m jaded and cynical enough to believe he would.

Watch me draw:

