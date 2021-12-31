" />

Betty White, iconic working actress into her 90s, dies just shy of her 100th birthday

Reuters

By Bill Trott (Reuters) -Comedic actress Betty White, who capped a career of more than 80 years by becoming America’s geriatric sweetheart after Emmy-winning roles on television sitcoms “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died less than three weeks shy of her 100th birthday, People magazine said on Friday, quoting her agent. The agent, Jeff Witjas, told the magazine: “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever.” No cause was cited. In a youth-driven entertainment industry where an actress over 40 faces career twilight, White was an elderly anoma…

