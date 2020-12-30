Benedict Trump

Benedict Arnold’s name is synonymous with betrayal of America. He was a general under George Washington in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. Given command of the garrison at West Point by Washington who trusted Arnold, the latter planned to surrender the fort to the British enemy. However, his go-between with the British was captured by Continental soldiers and the plot became known. Arnold fled and was given a generalship in the British Army and led British forces against his former comrades. He had his forces burn towns and slaughter American troops who surrendered. Subsequently, he moved to London and was given a pension by King George for his service to the crown.

There have been other individuals who have betrayed the United States like Aldrich Aimes and the Rosenbergs, but no person has damaged American democracy as much as Donald Trump. Whether he did this because of his affinity for Putin and Russia or because of his lack of judgement and belief he was victimized by the nation is uncertain. However, his actions did not begin post-election but were continuous throughout his four years in office. At the onset, Trump refused to believe American intelligence agencies that the Russians had interfered with the 2016 election on to help him accepting Putin’s word over our own intelligence agents. When he was given advice by his early appointees like Generals Mattis at the Department of Defense and McMaster as National Security Advisor, he often did not follow their suggestions and actually went against their recommendations. That is why they resigned or were fired by Trump.

All of the national security departments and agencies were hollowed out by the president, with knowledgeable career officers replaced by Trump loyalists who had no experience and were ignorant about the parameters of their jobs. Afraid that many of his appointees would not be confirmed by the Senate, Trump made them acting officials that did not required Senate approval. But without experienced, competent people at the top, American forces abroad were frequently unsure about their missions and when they would be rotated home or to a different country. Trump had American troops abandon the Kurds in Syria who had been reliable allies and fought well alongside the Americans. Leaving Syria, the Kurds were left with weak Arab forces to fight the Russians and the Syrians.

Trump also held back on arms for the Ukrainians who were fighting the Russians, hoping to get negative information on Hunter and Joe Biden. But meanwhile the Ukrainians badly needed these arms to fight the Russians, but that was of no concern to Trump. Eventually, the arms were sent.

Trump has been a disruptive force in NATO as well, which only helped the Russians. He made it seem as if America might not come to the aid of our NATO allies if they did not spend more funds on their militaries. All of Trump’s actions seemed to benefit the Russians and not the United States or our allies.

And what went on during the secret meetings and phone calls between Trump and Putin. Why were no other officials in the room in Helsinki when Trump and Putin met? What were the two leaders cooking up? And why didn’t Trump react when our intelligence agencies discovered that the Russians were giving bounties for Americans killed by the Talaban? Trump has also refused to condemn the Russians and threaten reprisals for their hacking of many government departments and private businesses. He claims it was no big deal and again will not believe our intelligence agencies about the seriousness of the Russian actions.

Frankly all the evidence points to Trump doing everything possible to help Putin and the Russians instead of working for the best interests of America. Any rational individual can see that he has betrayed the United States and used his position as president to bolster Russia whenever he could. Was he paid by the Russians or offered some deals when he gets out of office? Do the Russians have some compromising information about our dear leader? Trump appears to be a traitor out to destroy American democracy which is one reason he insists that he won the election and refuses to give up the presidency. When Biden gets into office, Congress should investigate Trump’s actions as president as it seems as if he is another Benedict Arnold.

