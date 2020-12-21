Barr: Russia did the hack, no special prosecutor for Hunter Biden or election fraud

Washington (AFP) – US Attorney General Bill Barr said Monday that Russia was behind the massive hack of US government computer systems, contradicting President Donald Trump’s suggestion that China could be involved. Two days after Trump downplayed what intelligence experts have called the most devastating break in US computer security in years, Barr said he agreed with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s attributing the hack to Moscow. “From the information I have, I agree with Secretary Pompeo’s assessment. It certainly appears to be the Russians,” he said, declining to add any details. Last wee…

Read More