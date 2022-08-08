AXIOS FLUSH WITH SUCCESS: RUNS ALLEGED PHOTOS OF TRUMP’S TOILET PAPERS

The popular website Axios is now flush with success after running a big scoop: exclusive photos allegedly showing Donald Trump’s toilet papers. The pix show ripped up documents — one of them in what looks like Trump’s distinctive writing– on the bottom of two toilet bowls.

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man is set to come out in October and it’ll include now-it-can-be-seen alleged proof that her and Axio’s earlier reporting vehemently denied by Trump that he routinely destroyed documents wasn’t fake news. Team Trump wasn’t happy about the latest alleged photographic proof which Axios calls Trump’s “telltale toilet.”

“You have to be pretty desperate to sell books if pictures of paper in a toilet bowl is part of your promotional plan,” a Trump spokesperson told Axios. “We know…there’s enough people willing to fabricate stories like this in order to impress the media class — a media class who is willing to run with anything, as long as it anti-Trump.”

Some may be bowled over by the photos and others will dismiss them and call it a crappy story, but the truth will likely come out in the end.

Prediction: Donald Trump’s Presidential Library will be in Flushing, NY.

A lot of people are now taking the plunge on Twitter, which is clogged with reporting on the story and reactions to it.

NEW IN AXIOS: Trump denied flushing documents as president, as I learned during reporting last year for CONFIDENCE MAN. A Trump White House source recently provided PHOTOS of paper with Trump’s handwriting in two different toilets via @mikeallen https://t.co/wv6rrupO1n — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 8, 2022

/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>

Under the presidential records act, documents generated by and sent to presidents are to be preserved by the office. Trump’s habit of ripping paper that had to be taped back up was known; his habit of discarding them was not https://t.co/4ys4ncToiY — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 8, 2022

Lordy, there are pix.

Love “Stefanik” at the bottom of the toilet. Her Dem House challenger should put that in a campaign ad (“Let’s flush Stefanik on Election Day”). https://t.co/AEruX3d8y7 — Dick Polman (@DickPolman1) August 8, 2022

don't know how much more of this crap the country can take — George Conway? (@gtconway3d) August 8, 2022

Newly revealed photographs show two occasions on which former President Donald Trump apparently flushed documents down the toilet https://t.co/saOXvscW0e — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 8, 2022

at least Nixon had plumbers — George Conway? (@gtconway3d) August 8, 2022

?FIRST on @axios: Trump’s telltale toilet … ?@maggieNYT? obtained these photos ahead of the Oct. 4 publication of her book “Confidence Man” Source tells her pic on the left shows a White House commode

Pic on the right is from a Trump overseas trip https://t.co/6opWty4kjd — Mike Allen (@mikeallen) August 8, 2022

a big news dump — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 8, 2022

A flushing toilet should be the last sound we ever hear of the Trump presidency. A clogged toilet being plunged will forever be my lasting image of his presidency. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 8, 2022

How many essays will be launched by folks pondering the metaphor of Congresswoman Elise Stafanik’s name firmly stuck to the bottom of Trump’s toilet bowl. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) August 8, 2022

When asked about her name being on the paper in Trump’s toilet, Elise Stefanik reportedly flushed. — KD ?????? (@kdnerak33) August 8, 2022

Elise Stefanik is trying to drag our country down Trump’s toilet. I’m Matt Castelli – the only Democrat who can & will defeat Stefanik in #NY21. Help us protect America from being flushed down the drain – follow this account, retweet, and join us.https://t.co/0KwgmAksXr — Matt Castelli (@CastelliMatt) August 8, 2022

Who knew that when Trump lamented 'Americans have to flush the toilet 10 to 15 times, as opposed to once’ he was complaining about his own document cover-up? — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 8, 2022

I will say this about this photo of documents trump threw down the toilet… if there’s any place Elise Stefanik and Mike Rogers belong, this is it. pic.twitter.com/CN8oQSeQ4m — ? Scary Larry ? ??????? (@aintscarylarry) August 8, 2022

Trump’s reputation plunges further down the toilet. https://t.co/aBMQmAlMFd — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 8, 2022

charset=”utf-8″>

Perhaps in future Trump Library museum, visitors will be encouraged to tear up official documents and flush them down a gold toilet. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 8, 2022

Perhaps if he wasn’t flushing documents down the drain, Donald Trump wouldn’t have had to flush 15 times. Just a thought. pic.twitter.com/LZlrOL9nBx — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) August 8, 2022

OK this seems a natural turn in the Trump era: actual pictures of the documents Donald Trump tried to flush down the toilet. Gives new meaning to the term scoop. https://t.co/Y2xYtci3TW — Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) August 8, 2022