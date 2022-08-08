" />

AXIOS FLUSH WITH SUCCESS: RUNS ALLEGED PHOTOS OF TRUMP’S TOILET PAPERS

The popular website Axios is now flush with success after running a big scoop: exclusive photos allegedly showing Donald Trump’s toilet papers. The pix show ripped up documents — one of them in what looks like Trump’s distinctive writing– on the bottom of two toilet bowls.

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man is set to come out in October and it’ll include now-it-can-be-seen alleged proof that her and Axio’s earlier reporting vehemently denied by Trump that he routinely destroyed documents wasn’t fake news. Team Trump wasn’t happy about the latest alleged photographic proof which Axios calls Trump’s “telltale toilet.”

“You have to be pretty desperate to sell books if pictures of paper in a toilet bowl is part of your promotional plan,” a Trump spokesperson told Axios. “We know…there’s enough people willing to fabricate stories like this in order to impress the media class — a media class who is willing to run with anything, as long as it anti-Trump.”

Some may be bowled over by the photos and others will dismiss them and call it a crappy story, but the truth will likely come out in the end.

Prediction: Donald Trump’s Presidential Library will be in Flushing, NY.

A lot of people are now taking the plunge on Twitter, which is clogged with reporting on the story and reactions to it.

