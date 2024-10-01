Artificial Intelligence and Global Warming

Artificial Intelligence has been considered a danger to human survival by some of its creators and independent analysts, though other researchers see it as a major positive development for humanity. Whether AI is truly an existential risk or not, there is no disagreement on the fact that AI and data centers consume huge amounts of electricity. The demand for electricity will only grow as AI usage expands in the years ahead, both in the United States and in nations around the world. The increased need for energy means that the threat of global warming may be disregarded in the race for AI companies and nations to stay ahead of the pack in further development of AI.

It appears that new solar and wind derived energy can not keep up with the heightened demand for energy created by the growth of AI globally. In the United States, this is leading to the reactivation of nuclear plants like Three Mile Island that were previously closed down, done in conjunction with major tech firms like Microsoft. The power companies who will be running these old nuclear plants believe that with new techniques they can operate nuclear plants safely. However, it may take several years for these plants to be functional again, and even then, it is uncertain whether they will be sufficient to meet the nation’s energy needs. The possibility of increasing the use of fossil fuels may be a consideration in the future if more energy is needed. And though AI is the primary consumer of new energy, increased industrial production also requires more energy.

More of a problem exists in China, India and the less developed world, where coal is still a major source of energy. China is the world’s largest user of coal, responsible for more than half of global coal consumption for the last decade. Notwithstanding their being the leader in the use of renewable energy, their coal consumption has increased yearly, setting new records in 2022 and 2023. China and the U.S. are in a race to develop the most advanced AI and data centers, making it likely that China will rely on coal to meet its new AI energy demands. India is also pursuing development of AI and will also be using coal to power their AI and data centers as well as their burgeoning industry. But it’s not only India and China that will be using coal to power their AI and data centers. All of the underdeveloped world wants to hop on the AI bandwagon, which means more use of dirty energy.

Even now, the world has surpassed the limits on global temperatures that were agreed upon at the Paris Accords, and yearly temperatures are continuing to rise. Aside from the effects of the heat on human and other life, the higher temperatures have been responsible for multiple weather disasters which will only continue to get worse. Is it worth it for the benefits that AI may or may not bring to increase global warming and climate change?

