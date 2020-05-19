Posted by Dorian de Wind on May 18, 2020 in coronavirus, Corruption, Featured, Government, Politics, Scandals |

Are the GOP Worms Turning? Nah!

In the “WOW!!!” but “Is it real??” section, certainly belong the following developments:

Attorney General William Barr is “waving off” Trump’s repeated accusations that President Barack Obama committed “the biggest political crime in American history, by far.”

Barr said on Monday that “that he doesn’t expect criminal charges will be brought against the former president or former Vice President Joe Biden as part of the Justice Department’s probe into the Russia investigation.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is calling on Trump to “detail the reasons behind his removal of Steve Linick from his post as the State Department’s inspector general…”

According to the Stars and Stripes, Grassley also noted that he and other senators “still have received no official response” to their concerns about the president’s recent firing of the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson.

All this comes amid Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., asking his Republican colleagues: “Where are my Republican colleagues in the Senate?….What are my Republican colleagues going to do about it?…Nothing, it seems. Nothing. They are so afraid of President Trump they . . . cling, almost, to his ankles.”

Then, there is this:

After White House adviser Peter Navarro slammed the Centers for Disease Control for allegedly letting “the country down” on coronavirus testing, a senior official from the CDC “offered a pointed rebuke” of Navarro’s scathing criticism of the CDC, “in the latest sign of growing tension between the CDC and the White House.”

“We should remind Mr. Navarro that the CDC is a federal agency part of the administration. The CDC director is an appointed position, and Dr. (Robert) Redfield was appointed by President (Donald) Trump,” the official told CNN.

Are the worms finally turning? Nah!

Finally, the following belongs in the “Hilarious,” “Incredible, or “so Sad” section. You decide.

The same man who about three weeks ago suggested that perhaps people could be treated with “ultraviolet or just a very powerful light” or injected with “disinfectant” to kill or deter the coronavirus, now claims he has been taking the against-coronavirus-unproven hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement daily “for about a week and a half now,” saying (again), “What have you got to lose.”

This is the drug, his own Food and Drug Administration warned it should not be used to treat COVID-19 outside of hospital or research settings, due to sometimes fatal side effects and a drug Trump, for some obscure reason, was pushing almost daily several weeks ago.

Even “his own” news station, Fox News, was stunned:

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto was so shocked by Trump announcing he is taking hydroxychloroquine that he took a few minutes to explicitly warn viewers about the risks of taking it.

He read from several studies about the effects of hydroxychloroquine and said,

…This will kill you…whatever benefit the president says this has — and certainly has had for those suffering from malaria, dealing with lupus — this is a leap that should not be taken casually by those watching at home or assuming, “well, the President of the United States says it’s okay…”

Has Fox turned? Nah. They are just restless.