Apparently, college students are pseudo-adults. That is one conclusion that one can reach upon reading the 16 March 2021 USA Today story “‘Feels like I’m being punished’: College kids describe feelings of FOMO during spring break”.

Here is the part of the story that explains this post’s title:

“Kevin Chapman, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist and founder of The Kentucky Center for Anxiety and Related Disorders, says ‘most anyone can relate to FOMO, because it involves experiencing a wide range of emotions associated with not being able to engage in social activity.’ . . . He says it’s especially common for college students, who are already anxious about transitioning into adulthood.”

Transitioning into adulthood?

People who enter the U.S. military upon graduating from high school transition into adulthood right away. The same is true for people who attend a trade school upon graduating from high school, as well as people who do neither and obtain jobs upon graduating from high school.

Do military personnel, trade-school students and employed people get Spring breaks? The trade-school students might (I really do not know), but the others certainly don’t, at least not employed people who aren’t in the education business.

Aside from people employed in the education business, Spring breaks are perks for children. Adults, on the other hand, have to earn vacation time or paid time off (assuming that they have employers).

The same USA Today story cites a lament by one college student:

“Jess Jang, a senior at University of Virginia, was looking forward to traveling to Puerto Rico for what she calls her ‘last hurrah before leaving college.’ However, the pandemic crushed that opportunity. . . ‘College is supposed to be the best years of your life, and seeing people your age do all this fun stuff while you’re staying safe— I don’t know, it feels like I’m being punished for following the rules whereas other people are taking risks and going out. It’s frustrating.'”

So, it is punishment if a college student does not participate in activities that could easily result in the spread of Covid-19. Riiiight. That claim is enough to make even Frank Drebin do a facepalm.