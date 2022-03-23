" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Analysis-Trump is a fundraising giant but his miserly spending raises questions

Analysis-Trump is a fundraising giant but his miserly spending raises questions

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Jason Lange and Alexandra Ulmer WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former President Donald Trump’s Save America group has quickly become one of the top Republican fundraising organizations ahead of the Nov. 8 congressional elections. But so far it has been stingy with its spending on Republican efforts to win in November compared to the expenditures of other groups, according to a Reuters analysis of financial disclosures made to the Federal Election Commission. Trump has already drawn attention for giving only small amounts to Republican candidates, but the findings of the Reuters analysis showing the…

Read More