An older Brenda Lee Sings “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” (Video)

The one and only Brenda Lee in a more recent performance of her 1950s hit (she sounds the same). Why not take her advice? This was video-ed in 1994. THIS is showmanship.

NOTE: Turn your volume up real loud to hear this video (low audio):