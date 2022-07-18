AN AUTOPSY REQUIRED

by Don Hermann

Is there a Medical Examiner available? It has been a slow painful death. The symptoms were apparent. When a surgeon was required, a Dermatologist was called in. Now a District Attorney has to investigate who is responsible. And prosecute.

Yes. The Democratic Party is the corpse. And it is taking our Democracy down with it. Their outrage at this stage of the game is, in itself an outrage. The Supreme Court did what was expected. The Republican Party did not hide from their game plan.

They played with Louisville Sluggers, a bat the pros use, while the Democrats used broom sticks. Now the Democrats are crying foul. The Democrats have made one error after another. How can you win when curves are being thrown at you and you look like minor leaguers. They’re shutting you out.

Don’t claim there’s not a lot of whining and complaining and less meaningful action. And foresight. Take a long look at your email program where you’re soliciting money. It’s an embarrassment. If anything, you want to look confident for your fans. They certainly don’t want to give money to losers. Take a look at some of the headlines for fundraising. Do you want to root for this team?

Begging you on our hands and knees (Ready to open your wallet to this person?)

Be Brutually Honest (Suggesting I’m not honest?)

WOWWOWWOW (Some people I know responded with BowWowWow.)

Goodbye (This is a cheap trick. They’re not going anywhere.)

Some of your fans are starting to speak up. They want action. They want something to cheer about. Losing is not an option especially when you’ve got the talent and attitude to go for the fences.

Fundraising is a critical part of image making. They’re attached at the hip. Don’t separate them. One of the most important elements about selling is getting your prospect involved.

Have that person understand that he or she can benefit from contributing.

Almost every email I receive starts with “I need your help.” Then it goes on to say that we can’t have another Trump.” People are tired of that message. It’s important but talk about benefits. Make comparisons. Be interesting. Confident. Make them proud. Where’s the fight?

Democrats you’re getting buried at every turn. It goes back to the appointment of Clarence Thomas. Then a slow process of stacking the Supreme Court. Dark Money. Gerrymandering. Voting. Control of education. Manipulation of information. Control of a woman’s body. They’re only beginning.

It’s late in the game The Democrats don’t know who to bring out of the bullpen. You don’t have to look too far. You bring out the people who are going to throw the right pitch. You start with celebrities. People whose names are recognizable. And credible. From there you reach out to anybody and everybody who has and could have an impact. Watch the crowds grow.

The future of our country is at stake. They have to get out on the playing field. At this point, writing articles, books, making appearances on cable news channels is mostly talking to themselves. It’s putting money in their pockets but not doing much for the issues they should be fighting for.

What’s interesting is that when it comes to entertainment and sporting events the bigots are out there rooting for the people of color as they perform. About 70% of NFL players are black. Another 75% of the NBA performers are also black. Close to 40% of MLB players are black, brown. Hispanic, Asian and other people of color. Go to a hospital and see how many doctors, nurses and others are people of color helping patients. It’s OK to appreciate minorities under these circumstances but don’t even think about equal opportunities for voting.

Voting is the focus. Nothing is more important than the vote. Through voting you can control practically every issue from gun control to control of a woman’s body to education to you name it.

This is why the Democrats are getting pummeled. They let the Republicans throw every dirty pitch their way and they’ve done very little to call them on it. Better late than never is not a solution. Complaining is not a solution. Show the world that there is plenty of life in those Democratic bones.

Photo 127245093 / Autopsy © Mrdoomits | Dreamstime.com