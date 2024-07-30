Is Investing in Geothermal Energy Worth It for Long-Term Sustainability?

Investors see the rise in solar panels and wind turbines primarily due to regulatory action. Will geothermal energy see the same boost? Heat pumps are becoming more prevalent in the U.S. but already have traction in other nations like Iceland. It is likely the next hot technology in sustainable energy generation, so when is the time to commit financially from a business or personal point of view?

Long-Term Sustainability of Geothermal

Making an informed decision about investing time and money into geothermal requires projections regarding its staying power. How well is the sector flourishing right now?

The first signal of expansion is early excavations to identify retrofitting opportunities for geothermal plants. Hundreds of coal companies have become defunct worldwide, and they provide suitable infrastructure to build out geothermal without using as many raw resources. Coal mining and production needed to be close to superhot rock, so they are primed for conversion.

Investors can also determine geothermal growth based on increased power purchase agreements (PPAs) in their respective countries. Only 3% of PPAs were associated with geothermal in 2022, but advanced technologies are commercializing it rapidly.

Companies only drilled 180 wells yearly between 2015 and 2020. Now, annual geothermal well creation is expected to reach 500 in 2025. This demonstrates a gradual yet reliable growth and interest in the technology. The advantages of geothermal are steadily becoming public knowledge.

Advantages of Geothermal Energy for Business Investors

Is geothermal a temporary trend? Answering this question is crucial for financiers and angel investors. If the hype fades, then bank accounts could run dry. Are geothermal’s boons convincing enough to give corporate investors peace of mind?

Reliable, Sustainable Energy Sources

Unlike solar or wind, geothermal is a consistent power supply. Intermittence concerns do not plague this industry like they do other renewable energy generators. Therefore, investors in companies can ignore this commentary, having greater peace of mind when putting money toward geothermal plants or heat pump technologies.

There are also fewer questionable eco-friendly practices and ethical concerns surrounding geothermal creation. Solar panels extract precious metals from environments, and wind turbines have noise pollution complaints, hurting their reputations. Geothermal is still novel enough so fewer headlines are finding ways to dismantle its validity this early in its adoption.

Stabilized Energy Costs

Fossil fuel prices are among the most volatile they have ever been. A Canadian report revealed rising fossil fuel prices were 33% of the reason behind inflation. This trend is noticeable worldwide.

Geopolitical tensions and scarcity make matters more complex. Geothermal is constant. Prices are more likely to remain consistent because it is less subject to corporate motivations and international turmoil. Investors can worry less about unexpected price hikes in their investments because of geothermal’s inherent stability and low risk profile.

Government Incentives and Support

Legislative action has begun promoting geothermal energy’s usefulness and potential for expansion. Incentives like tax credits and low loan interest rates make it an enticing option for commercial and residential buildings. This is an ideal time for investors to enter the market when prices are low and consumer interest is piqued.

Life Span Potential

Geothermal power plants are wise investments because of their long shelf life. Some last nearly 100 years, while heat pumps and underground technologies can operate for 20-30 years. The dependability is high compared to conventional furnaces, which last less than a decade.

This entices customers looking to save money and reduce energy footprints, so it is also a safe bet for investors. If the industry keeps publicizing geothermal’s benefits, then returns will be steady. Maintenance is less expensive than other types of energy processing.

Advantages of Geothermal Energy for Homeowners

Geothermal’s commercial longevity depends on how accessible and beneficial it is on an individual level, too. These benefits explore why it is next in line to gain popularity in residential renewable energy.

Lower Utility Bills

Homeowners want cheaper heating and cooling, and geothermal could be the long-term solution. Heat pumps may lower monthly statements by up to 50%, allowing residents to direct their funds to more sustainable improvements.

Environmental Benefits and Energy Independence

Lower carbon footprints are the most apparent benefit for homeowners. It also allows households to become energy-independent, decentralizing their assets from utility providers.

Geothermal energy also improves the sector’s ability to reach carbon neutrality in a more reasonable time frame. Creating the power does not require harmful or toxic processes like combustion, making it even more eco-friendly by disrupting environments and biodiversity less.

Increased Property Value

Greener homes perform better on the market. Real estate agents have found a correlation between rising interest in sustainable technologies and increased property values. Energy efficiency used to be worth an estimated $6,556 to buyers, but this has increased 25% to an average of $8,246 in 2022.

Low Maintenance Needs

After contractors install heat pumps and pipe systems, they require minimal maintenance. They still require visual inspections and filter changes, but homeowners can do many of the tasks instead of constantly calling contractors.

Are There Any Cons?

The numerous benefits of investing in geothermal energy must not hide its obstacles. Analyze each challenge in the modern geothermal industry and determine how much they hinder the sector based on current advancements to overcome them.

Drawbacks for investors include:

High upfront capital requirements with potentially slow returns

Variances in geological performance despite worldwide accessibility to geothermal

Regulatory challenges may impede progress

Actions like the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill are sending grants and resources to mitigate some of these negative side effects. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Energy recently announced more investments to support three pilot projects with the Clean Air Task Force.

Deterrents for homeowners could include:

Costly and lengthy installations

Restrictive space and land requirements

Learning curve for maintenance procedures for ground loops

Short-term disruption from drilling and construction

Energy professionals should offer education and resources to consumers to help overcome some of these hurdles.

Is Geothermal Worth the Price?

Investing money or time into geothermal projects could be the smartest way to participate in renewable expansion. It will yield reliable returns while promoting worldwide decarbonization. Because geothermal is available all day, every day of the year, it makes for a convincing advertisement, even for people who are hesitant to use green power. Business professionals and homeowners who commit now will notice benefits in due time.