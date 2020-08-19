ABC News: Photos appear to show mail sorting machines in parts in US postal facility

So much for reports that the United States Postal Service has suspended so called “changes” at the USPS at a time when President Donald Trump has coincidentally blasted mail in voting (but voted by mail himself this week attempting to make the false distinction between mail in voting and absentee ballot mailing). Reports now say that even if that happens they don’t intend to put back the many sorting machines or undue any of the things already done that will greatly slowly the mail. Mission accomplished?

Speaker Pelosi says she spoke to DeJoy: "The Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime … are not in the works."

Exactly. They were 95% done removing sorting machines by this past Sunday. So when they “stopped” it, it was already done. Unless they replace the machines, the post boxes and the overtime, kiss your mail service goodbye. https://t.co/ZrT5u1fB6W

ABC News has obtained photos that appear to show mail sorting machines in parts at a Portland Post Office. And the official response to it is one that is basically a non-response:

As questions over recent changes implemented at the U.S. Postal Service continue to mount, new images obtained by ABC News appear to show mail sorting machines — critical pieces of equipment used to speed up the mail delivery process — sitting in parts in a postal facility in Portland, Ore.

The machines are wrapped in yellow caution tape after having recently been decommissioned and broken down into parts within the last month, according to the postal employee who took the photos, who requested anonymity because they are not permitted to take photos inside the facility.

Swanson did not respond to a question about whether the machines had, in fact, been replaced by newer models. Instead Swanson replied with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s statement Tuesday in which he announced he would be “suspending” until after the presidential election the contentious cuts he implemented at the postal service, which saw overtime slashed and equipment taken out of service– a major reversal in the face of public outcry.

One formal postal service leader said that announcement raised more questions than it answers, including for the equipment in facilities like the one in Portland that have already been taken offline.

“[The statement] goes on to say that mail processing equipment will remain as it is, will remain where they are. … Well, if you’ve already dismantled some of that equipment or removed it, the fact that it’s remaining as it is doesn’t mean that you’re going to reassemble that equipment, or return it to the extend that it’s been removed,” Ronald Stroman, the former Deputy Postmaster General until June, said on Tuesday.