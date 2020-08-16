Trump’s attacks on Post Office: “red alert” for media, Democrats, voters and democratic norms (Includes Roundup)

Are we at red alert now on Donald Trump’s now-open effort to slow the United States Postal Service down and even in some cases dismantle parts of the USPS so mail in ballots can’t be mailed or will arrive to late to be counted?

Columnist Will Bunch is calling it a “coup-by-mail” that American can’t wait until Nov. 3 to avert. Just months ago someone predicting Trump would do this would be considered an alarmist but the fact about the Trump presidency is that no norms are safe. And no push-back will come from a significant part of the Republican party which is now all but in name the Trumpubplican Party.

Democrats have set an August 24th emergency hearing with top postal officials amid fear over delayed ballots. The questions now become: (1) Will they show up? and (2) If they don’t show up will they be charged with inherent contempt? (3)And will that matter?

According to Washington Post columnist Margaret Carlson, the media has no time to waste to focus on this issue by gathering facts, asking the hard questions, and doing the reporting.

She recounts last week’s grim news…warnings to 48 states from the USPS lawyer that mail it ballots may not arrive in time to be counted…mailboxes being taken away in some areas (one map on Twitter shows it’s in mostly Democratic Party dominant areas and one this morning shows mail boxes in front of the locked Burbank Post Office sealed so no mail can be dropped off) plus sorting machines being taken out of post offices. She writes “if journalists don’t keep the pressure on Postal Service problems, they will be abdicating their duty.”

She writes, in part: