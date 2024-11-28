A Very Happy Thanksgiving to our Military Men and Women Serving Away from Home

Once again this Thanksgiving more than 200,000 active-duty soldiers, marines, airmen and sailors will be serving the holiday away from home on bases, posts and ships in more than 170 countries around the world and on “the Seven Seas.”

Having served away from home during several holidays, I know first-hand the feelings of loneliness and homesickness such holidays can create.

On this special day, we thank all our military men and women for their service, but especially those serving overseas away from their loved ones and away from the comfort and warmth of the family Thanksgiving table.

“During World War II, Thanksgiving became a symbol of resilience, unity and gratitude. Despite the difficulties of global conflict, the American military ensured troops could celebrate with traditional turkey dinners wherever they were stationed. Soldiers in Europe often sourced turkeys locally, and Navy ships transformed mess halls into festive dining rooms for sailors,” writes Army Maj. Wes Shinego, at DOD News.

Continuing the tradition today, the miliary services strive to make the Thanksgiving dinner for our deployed troops as traditional, tasty and plentiful as humanly possible.

To that end, the military services and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) have been working since the beginning of the year to make sure our troops enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal regardless of where they are in the world.

Robin Whaley, DLA’s chief of subsistence for customers outside the continental United States, explains why: “Thanksgiving is an incredibly important holiday for DLA Troop Support. It is our Super Bowl. Food is emotional, and we want to make sure that the soldiers, airmen, sailors, guardians and Marines serving around the world have that taste of home on Thanksgiving Day.”

To fulfill this commitment, DLA has shipped nearly 700,000 pounds of food across the globe including:

• 139,665 pounds of turkey

• 176,791 pounds of beef

• 98,091 pounds of ham

• 49,055 pounds of shrimp

• 46,753 pounds of sweet potatoes

• 9,324 cases of pies and cakes

• 1,004 cases of eggnog

This cornucopia reflects an increase of more than 350,000 pounds over last year because of the increase in troops deployed abroad.

Each Service struggles with unique environments, challenges and circumstances to make sure their military members enjoy their Thanksgiving feast, regardless of where they are.

For example, this year the U.S. Central Command faced a hostile environment in the Middle East fending attacks launched by Iran-backed militants while defending free navigation in the area.

Marines in remote Pacific Ocean locations face “austere environments, power limitations and equipment reliability.” However, Marines “adjust menus accordingly, finding creative ways to use locally procured and approved ingredients to meet mission,” says Lt. Col. David Hunley, director of the Food Service and Subsistence Program for the Marine Corps.

Huntley adds, “For Marines, this mission is about more than just providing a meal. It’s about upholding the Marine Corps’ values of taking care of their own, no matter the circumstances. Even on the front lines, the spirit of Thanksgiving endures. This meal, prepared against all odds, becomes a powerful reminder of resilience, gratitude, and the unbreakable bonds of the Marine Corps family.”

Once again, we wish all our military service members and their families a Very Happy Thanksgiving, wherever they may be.