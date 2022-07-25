A Vague Review of the Musical Come From Away at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre

The Irene Sankoff and David Hein musical Come From Away landed at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre at just the right time. If you want to enjoy a night of energetic, uplifting, innovative musical theater, then pick up your tickets before Come From Away departs for another city.

I enjoy writing reviews for musicals, especially when I get to delve into the subtle strengths and weaknesses of a production. However, I am going to resist a detailed review of Come From Away because I honestly don’t want to ruin the surprise of this beautiful, life-affirming show. Before seeing the show, I was aware that the musical had received good reviews and high praise. I also knew Come From Away had something to do with the true story of Gander, Newfoundland citizens welcoming rerouted planes full of scared passengers after the U.S. closed its airspace immediately after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Other than a general premise, I really didn’t know what to expect and was somewhat skeptical a stage show could accurately represent such an important and large-scale event within a musical format. Regardless, I heard many people loved the original production, so I went into the theater eagerly hoping for the best.

Come From Away is one pleasant surprise after another. The show is heartwarming and funny, educational and entertaining, whimsical and profound. The plot is deeply engaging, the music will put a spring in your step and the show boasts one of the strongest ensemble casts I have seen. The musical never drags. Every character and every scene is necessary. The creators of this musical understand how to tell a story and director Christopher Ashley knows how to keep things fresh without ever becoming gimmicky. I personally appreciated the length of the show and the lack of an intermission. I was fully engaged from beginning to end.

Honestly, I don’t want to give away why the show is so good. You just need to experience it. I think you’ll find it to be medicine for your soul. I wasn’t just entertained, I was made happy. If you are a little soul weary and looking for something hopeful and meaningful, then I encourage you to head down to the 5th to experience the surprisingly good, expectation exceeding, Come From Away.