With The Donald refusing to cede the limelight to Joe Biden and insisting that he lost the election because of fraud, will America be burdened by a shadow presidency during Biden’s term in office. Trump has already refused to concede that he lost the election and has indicated that he probably will not attend the inauguration of Biden, contravening past norms of presidential behavior. There have also been suggestions that he will announce that he is running for president again in 2024, possibly on inauguration day.

Trump wants to remain front page news until the formal beginning of the next presidential campaign and wants to remain relevant in the country and the Republican Party. The best way to do this would be for Trump to establish a shadow presidency, perhaps with his own cabinet. He could comment on every move and action that Biden made, criticizing him constantly. The question is whether the news media would follow Trump and report on his analyses. Will he continue to remain of interest to the media when he is no longer president. There are also a number of other Republicans who may contest him for office.

Beside Trump’s need to remain the center of attention and constantly in the news, there are several other concerns that he has. First of all, he has to raise huge amounts of money. He is deeply in debt which he has personally guaranteed and has to pay off his creditors. By declaring that he is running for president again in 2024, he can set up a PAC to collect funds for him. This can be manipulated in ways to settle his personal financial obligations. So all of those poor slobs who are contributing to fund his campaign would actually be paying off his debts. It is not clear to whom the money is owed, but there is suspicion that it could be Russian oligarchs.

So his first consideration are his debts. The second and probably more important is staying out of prison. The New York DA and State Attorney General will be coming after him as soon as he leaves the presidency with charges related to tax fraud, laundering money and similar transgressions. A major amount of the money he collects for his campaign will likely be used to fight the criminal charges that will be pending against him. He does not have the funds to pay top notch lawyers himself, so he will get what he needs from his contributors.

In all of Trump’s ventures before the presidency, Trump has been a failure and a loser, perhaps excepting his role on The Apprentice. He went bankrupt at least four times with real estate ventures in Atlantic City, lost money and paid a $25 million fine for defrauding students in Trump University, and did poorly with Trump airlines. Given the fact that he lost his attempt at re-election to the presidency, we can add that to the list of his failures. Why anyone would want to donate money to this corrupt loser to fund a shadow presidency and another campaign is beyond belief. But all of his life he’s been able to con men and women to get his way. So a shadow presidency is a real possibility.

