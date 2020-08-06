75 YEARS AGO HIROSHIMA ::: NEVER CAN WE FORGET THE INOCENTES

August 6, 1945 Hiroshima: For Those Who Came, But Could Not Stay

by DR. CLARISSA PINKOLA ESTÉS, Managing Editor of TMV, and Columnist

FOR THOSE WHO CAME,

BUT COULD NOT STAY

While you and I were being born,

growing “in the little bread oven”…

as it was often said back then…

there were other little babies

across the world,

suddenly thrust

into real ovens,

and they were not allowed

to grow any more.

Don’t tell me that that is the past

and none of our concern.

This is in cellular memory,

and we are here

to make certain that we speak

for those who were born and

who died before they could speak.

Don’t tell me that we have nothing to do

with what happened 57 and 65 and 75 years ago.

We know the 14th century too, and the plague.

We know of the Argonne and Ardennes,

and we know what happened there.

We know about Bataan, Nanking and Armenia,

and about everything that has happened

that never should have happened

if only a few more,

if only a few more

could have awakened sooner.

Don’t tell me that was then and this is now;

Don’t get me started.

When we were being made,

there were other children being unmade

all across the world.

When you see the so-called ‘baby-boomers,’

remember they were the ones who survived.

Out of millions and millions

conceived and not yet born,

out of millions and millions

born at that time.

the little ones walking and talking

all across the world,

we are some of the few children

who were not murdered,

who were not butchered,

not bombed nor burnt

the very year we were made.

And all this counts

for something important beyond time.

Were we not conceived in the war

during the midst of fire and explosions

and our fathers not coming home

and our grandmothers, our grandfathers

wishing they could jump into a grave

somewhere themselves?

Were we not born in the midst of endless

flashing of fire in order to carry

the peace messages of

the begging dead?

No one of us still alive arrived without

a message, a set of exhortations.

It is not by accidental alchemy

that so many of our generation

are against war.

It is not by accident

that so many went to war

and want no more war ever again.

We were conceived in the midst

of blinding light, death everywhere.

For every ten born and killed there,

one

on this side

survived.

This counts for something,

a great and important something.

Wake up!

Some say there are so many of us:

So many boomers, the media says.

But if you are awake, you know

we are the few, not the many.

We are the few,

the very very few.

And the voices of the innocent dead

who ask to speak through us

cannot rest if we remain silent.

CODA

This poem was written to try to say a more clear and true fact about my generation’s precious lives than has previously been seen, defined or valued in pop culture. I think there is an over-arching and guiding archetypal motif attached to the destiny of each generation. I know the premise of this poem to my bones— that we of this particular generation were allowed, let to survive for a reason; that our child lives were some of the few that were spared worldwide during a time when innocent children were slaughtered wholesale worldwide. We survived. I believe this is why so many from this generation feel and know that our work is dedicated toward conciliation till the day we pass from this world. The flash of the bomb is upon us. The flash that killed so many of our generation across the world, but… and… also awakened others– the living amongst us– for life.

…. Argonne and Ardennes, Bataan and Armenia… are Western European, Philippine, and Asian sites of bloody battles and genocides during the 20th century.

The late Shaun Mullen also wrote about Shinichi’s Trike & The Lessons of War, remembering this day and his vital journey to the site Hiroshima.

His article begins:

“Shinichi Tetsutani loved to ride his beloved tricycle outside his house in Higashi-Hakushima-Cho, a neighborhood in the Japanese port city of Hiroshima.

“Shin-chan, as his family called the three-year-old, was doing just that on the morning of August 6, 1945, when there was a brilliant flash in the sky.

The boy was about a quarter mile from the hypocenter of the detonation of the first nuclear weapon to be used in anger, the consequence of a frightening new technology that its creators were all too aware would change warfare — and civilization — forever by wreaking unimaginable death and destruction.

“Shin died that night, one of about 140,000 people to perish… and… three days later, 74,000 people died from a second atom bomb dropped on Japan… But, Shin’s young father felt his little son was too little to be buried far from his family, and grimly wrapped his child as best he could in the ritual way, and buried his child along with his tricycle, in the earthen shelter behind where once stood their small home.

“Forty years later in the summer of 1985, Shin’s father [and mother], now [elderly], undertook the ritual preparations… and gently dug up Shinichi’s remains, transferring them to the family’s gravesite. The tricycle was donated to the Peace Memorial Museum by the Tetsutani family, in honor of their boy and the others who died in the sudden flash of deathlight.”

¡Even the freakin’ stones cry out!

Dios te bendiga Shinichi, and all the dead and injured. Dios te bendiga all. All of us.

Dr. E.



