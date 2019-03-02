Posted by Dr. Arif Ahmad on Mar 2, 2019 in International, Society, War |

32 expatriates, Pakistanis, and Indians against a nuclear standoff

For Pakistanis and Indians everywhere and for all of us in the US, in a week of seesaw diplomacy and unsettling war games, I am nervous.

An ongoing cricket tournament in Madison, Wisconsin, USA, where Indians and Pakistanis mix up and play, though I was nervous with more questions than answers, more doubts than convictions.

Not for the game but for the gamesmanship.

Would we still come together to play, or cancel and stay, in our respective bubbles?

And just like that the night came and passed, we did gather and play, all trying and going out of their way, to be more gracious, more generous.

Acutely aware of our global citizenship, this one big mother village, our interdependence.

32 expatriates, Pakistanis, and Indians, against the odds, playing cricket over war, choosing team play and maintaining discourse.

Talking with a bat and a ball, we played for peace, yes peace for all.