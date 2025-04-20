San Diegan Thomas Powell’s Amazing Wake Statement Read to His Survivors

My son Thomas Powell died February 27 after a brutal many years long battle with congestive heart failure. He spent most of his last 6 months hospitalized. While hospitalized he asked me for a yellow legal pad and started writing some pages, then giving it to me to type out. He’d then revise it. It was his wake statement. At one point I thought he wouldn’t live to finish it, but he rallied and finished it and made a point of adding specific music to be played.

Tom became a sports celebrity — doing tv interviews, talking to local print reporters, and being on local and national sports radio shows — in 2016 when he was at the forefront of Save Our Bolts, a group that passionately fought to keep the San Diego Chargers in San Diego.

In his statement Angela was his first wife who spent some time in prison. Gregg is her son. Kayla is their daughter. Dave is Dave “Booga” Peters who did a radio sports show, started an extremely popular Chargers fan blog Bolt Blitz, and co-founded Save Our Bolts. Killy refers to a young child of a Bolt Blitz group member who had terminal cancer and an event they did what drew some 400 people to honor him. Killy is now a teenager.

Paulette is Paulette Ingram, his widow. Here’s what Tom wrote:

(While people are being seated songs: “Cherokee Amazing Grace Native American” Spirit in the Wolf, Grant this Prayer, and Peace Reign Everywhere.)

I was born to a mother with cerebral palsy and a father in the Vietnam War. My mother was told because of her disability she was incapable of raising a child. Back then society’s thinking was much different than today’s society. She not only raised me, she overcame every obstacle in life doing so.

She made it day by day. One of my proudest moments in life is when she graduated from college with a psychology degree. My mother proved everyone wrong. When she felt she needed help she made the decision that would have the greatest impact in my life at 9 years old. She got me into the Big Brothers program. I will forever be grateful for her.

In came Joe Gandelman. I lost touch with my Dad for years. When I grew older I went to seek him out. But Joe’s impact on my life became the most life changing moment. Through soccer and Padres games along with our beach trips gave me light at the end of every dark turn. We went to Washington DC, Chicago, Florida, and Connecticut. Later in life he became my Dad.

I met Kristie and Nancy at around 9 years old. Nancy would become my 2nd Mom and Kristie became my sister. Nancy provided me a relief from my own home. We were a family. I will forever be grateful for Joe and Nancy, Kristi, Steve Polite and Keith Miller.

But my greatest love in life was camping. Something about it was so serene. I would ride my bike through the wilderness and campgrounds. I’d be gone for hours on end hiking and bike riding. It’s an experience I want to share with my children of today.

My favorite animal is an Eagle. Today, I’m soaring with the eagles in the sky. I have but only one wish as I leave you all. When you think of me, you smile. Whether for a moment, or a reflective moment, I hope you are able to smile when you think of me.

I made a lot of bad decisions in life. I screwed up so many times, but here’s one thing I know. My choice of friends and family was most important.

I’m eternally grateful to each and every one of you. Thank you. At 14 I met the person who till today I love dearly. That’s Angela Powell.

You take the good, you take the bad. And there you have the facts of life. Funny into a sitcom, but words never run truer. You gifted me two amazing children. I will always have love for you. Through good or bad times our bond never wavered. I love you but how the f–k did you outlive me?

Angela, Greg and Kayla. Angela. I hope my devotion to you in prison was clear how much love we shared. Love came, and love went away. I wanted love to stay. You got me out of Cali and gave me two kids. I’m not going to get into details but Greg that night on the phone, the last time we talked, filled up my heart. Thank you.

Kayla, from the deep sea fishing and joking that the Little Mermaid was in the sea, to your home made blanket on the tree at Xmas. We have 30 years of father daughter memories for you to remember me by. There’s a circle of life. It is time for me to exit that circle. Ryan, it’s your turn now. I trust you with my baby girl. It’s a heavy responsibility. I trust you to get the job done. Misty & Nicole: you too have had a big impact on my life. I have nothing but love and affection to the both of you. Thank you for your love.

Greg. I made so many mistakes with you. I was a shi–y dad to you. But know I always loved you and tried to have the best intentions. Greg: Don’t make the same mistakes I made.

Kayla, my baby girl. It was an honor to raise you. You will forever be in my heart. You will always be Daddy’s Little Girl. Remember what you do in the day you can sleep with at night. Stand up for what right or you’ll fall for anything. I’m so proud to be your dad.

Now onto Dave Peters. Dave, what we did and accomplished was amazing. Two fans who wound up reporting on the team. We loved covering games, practices or helping a kid in need – Killy. We set out on a mission to impact his life. But he made even more what we got in return. I think Killy was one of the best things we ever did. Killy, I love you and Dave you little bitch you know I love you. Well, that’s it. I’ve lived more days than I have left.

Greg and Kayla started out on their own, and Angela and I had to move up from each other. Does life have anything else to offer? Then an an angel appeared – in Paulette. She gave me a reason to move on. A family.

She gifted me two daughters, Sammi and Sophia. My two lil princesses. You two are my love in life and raising you has been such a blessing. Then she gifted me Noah who further opened a new, wonderful world for me. Noah, you are such a joy and it’s been a blessing to watch you grow as a person – and as a baseball player.

Noah, Sammi and Sophia: I will always be there for you. Just close your eyes and you will feel me in your presence.

Back to my angel Paulette. I love you so much.

My best friend, soul-mate and Angel, Paulette. So like many adults entering their 50s, life seems to go slower. For many, the depression can be crippling. I met Paulette at a hotel birthday celebration. My God, she was beautiful. HA! I thought that she was hot. She thought I was an asshole. I knew I had to get to know her.

Around March 27 we agreed to be a couple. She had two young kids, Sophia, 2, and Sammi, 1. Our early memories are the ones I will always look back and cherish. V Day picnic at Fiesta Island, celebrating her 21st there with cinnamon ball shots, while she referred to my near 300 pound friend “Elmer” as “Elmo.”

Our walks around the condo at night holding hands, our early trip to Disneyland, Our Guns N Roses Tribute band at the Rock of Fame in Downtown to seeing the “real band” in Los Angeles. You became my lover.

Don’t disrespect my legacy by crying. But think of the times we shared. Yet smile and dance. Please. And thank you.

(EXIT MUSIC VERY IMPORTANT: Dropkick Murphy and Till the Last Time.)

Tom’s daughter Kayla Powell, a resident of Oregon, wrote this to be read at her dad’s memorial service:

Poem for Dad

You may have thought I didn’t see,

Or that I hadn’t heard,

Life’s lessons that you taught to me,

But I got every word.

Perhaps you thought I missed it all,

And that we’d grow apart,

But Dad, I picked up everything,

It’s written in my heart.

Without you, dad, I wouldn’t be

The woman I am today.

You built a strong foundation;

No one can take away.

I’ve grown up with your values,

And I’m very glad I did,

So here’s to you, dear father,

From your forever grateful kid.

God saw that he was getting tired,

A cure was not to be.

So He put His arms around him

and whispered, “Come with Me.”

Although we loved him dearly,

We could not make him stay.

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands to reset.

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes “the best.”

It broke our hearts to lose you

But you didn’t go alone.

For part of us went with you

The day God called you home.

You left us with peaceful memories

Your love is still our guide,

And although we cannot see you

You are always by our side.

Our family chain is broken

and nothing seems the same,

but as God calls us one by one’

the chain will link again.

I will cherish the memories at the ballgames and our long hikes up the mountain.

Our daughter-father dates we’d have every Friday.

My dad’s laugh was contagious as everyone would join then followed by his inappropriate jokes.

His love for sports and tailgates is what he was known for but more importantly for the love for his daughter, myself, a bond that could never be destroyed.

His legacy will continue in his children and grandchildren as we will always think of Thomas Powell at every game we go to.