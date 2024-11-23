Morning Joe Gets Antsy

Deep Space Homer is the 15th episode of the fifth season of The Simpsons in which Homer goes to space. At some point during the adventure, Homer accidentally releases some ants that were aboard for a space study or something like that. Unfortunately, this happens rightbefore Kent Brockman, Springfield’s news anchor, conducts a live stream interview with the astronauts and Homer, whom he refers to as averagenaut. Brockman’s first image of the live stream is a close-up of an ant, making it appear to be a giant ant. Kent Brockman, who’s a horrible journalist, quickly assumes giant space ants have taken over the space shuttle.

Ladies and gentlemen, uh, we’ve just lost the picture, but what we’ve seen speaks for itself. The Corvair spacecraft has apparently been taken over, ‘CONQUERED’ if you will, by a master race of giant space ants. It’s difficult to tell from this vantage point whether they will consume the captive Earthmen or merely enslave them. But, one thing is for certain: there is no stopping them; the ants…will soon be here. And I, for one, welcome our new insect overlords. I’d like to remind them as a trusted TV personality, I can be helpful in rounding up others to toil in their underground sugar caves.

This bit is considered by many fans to be in the top ten of Simpson’s moments.

After being educated that the spacecraft was NOT conquered by giant space ants, Brockman returns to report:

Well, this reporter was… possibly a little hasty earlier and would like to… reaffirm his allegiance to this country and its human president. It may not be perfect, but it’s still the best government we have. For now. [notices “HAIL ANTS” sign taped up, tears it down] Oh, yes, by the way, the spacecraft still in extreme danger, may not make it back, attempting risky reentry, blah blah blah blah blah blah. We’ll see you after the movie.

If Donald Trump was a giant space ant about to conquer the Earth and either consume or make us toil in their underground sugar mines, Morning Joe would be displaying a giant “Hail ants” sign behind the heads of Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

After years of being tough critics of Donald Trump (Mike once kicked Kelleyanne Conway off the show for lying and banned her), Joe and Mika went scrambling down to Mar-a-Lago to kiss Trump’s ring and by ring, I mean his ass.

Smoochy, smoochy, smoochy, smooch.

Joe and Mika know Trump well enough to know that kissing his ass and showering with praise works. It’s the same trick Kim Jong Un and Putin use.

GO HERE TO READ THE REST.

