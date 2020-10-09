13 charged in plot to kidnap US governor, start ‘civil war’

Washington (AFP) – Thirteen men, including members of two right-wing militias, have been arrested for plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor of the US state of Michigan and spark a “civil war,” officials said Thursday.Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer thanked law enforcement for thwarting the kidnap plot and rebuked President Donald Trump for failing to condemn hate groups.Announcing the arrests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel described the conspiracy to kidnap the 49-year-old Whitmer as a “serious and credible threat.”Andrew Birge, US attorney for the western district of Michigan,…

