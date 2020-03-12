Posted by MEGAN RAY NICHOLS on Mar 12, 2020 in Business |

10 Warehouse Safety Challenges to Overcome

Warehouses operate as the source of storage and shipping for every big company’s products. These businesses depend on warehouse employees to work as efficiently and productively as possible. Sometimes, though, there are safety setbacks that keep workers from achieving their full potential or, even worse, that can cause harm.

As commerce and technology innovation increase, so do warehouse demands. For example, a company like Amazon saw its peak with around 300 sales per second just a few years ago. With numbers like these, errors may increase.

By overcoming these 10 obstacles, warehouses can provide safer work environments for everyone.

1. Budgeting

One of the hardest aspects of warehouse management and operations is budgeting. However, it’s a necessary part.

Other needs and pressures tend to disrupt focus on safety concerns. However, making room and allotting time for developing a budgeting plan for safety updates and improvements is one of the first steps to take.

Modern digital management systems can help respond to hazards and alert employees of any dangers that need attention. These systems make for a good investment.

2. Ergonomics

Ergonomics is the study of workplace efficiency. Many factors can improve or detract from it.

Hoise, temperature and physical stress all contribute to ergonomics. When people have difficulty focusing, can’t get comfortable or are in pain, their well-being decreases — and so does efficiency.

Are materials too heavy? Is there room for mechanical investments that can help carry the weight?

Having an optimal work environment will benefit everyone involved.

3. Training

A monumental part of safety in any workplace, but especially warehouses, is training. Employees need to know proper protocols, responsibilities and skills to avoid safety issues.

Standard safety meetings should be the norm. Staff should discuss operating protocols, avoiding hazards and safe health practices. For example, ensuring everyone takes precautions with respiratory health is a must.

Traning for forklifts and other machinery is necessary, too. Mechanical and technological errors can be dangerous and costly.

4. Handbooks

Employees should have easy access to handbooks with protocols about the various roles and responsibilities within the warehouse.

Sometimes supervisors are unavailable for assistance. Other times staff may try to fix an issue themselves. Whatever the reason may be, some errors occur because of a lack of guidance.

With printed and digital versions of job and task protocols, errors may decrease. Simply having the rules and regulations nearby can help.

5. Hazards

Several hazards are lurking around the warehouse. These can be accidents waiting to happen. Taking precautionary measures or removing them quickly is a must.

Storage can be an issue if employees don’t properly organize the inventory or materials. If something falls, it can cause injuries and damage.

Slips and trips, too, are common causes of accidents. Make sure there are no spilled liquids or clutter that can cause falls. Avoid leaving harmful or toxic substances unattended as well.

Exiting is one of the most important parts of safety. Workers who have been injured must be able to leave the facility immediately. In compliance with OSHA regulations, exit methods must be clear and easy to access.

6. Fires

Fires call for immediate egress, but they also require many other protocols of their own.

All warehouses must have permits, emergency exits, fire extinguishers and proper employee training. Fires are hazardous, so when workers have this knowledge and these tools, they are better prepared for this situation.

Remember to keep an eye on leaks, spills or flammable gases. Exposed electrical also requires nonflammable covers.

7. Equipment

Ensuring warehouse workers have the proper tools and equipment is the first step. The next is to keep everything up to date with modern technology.

For workers to have the best environment for efficiency, they need the best tools —.as well as regulations and warnings. Always have protocols with each piece of equipment.

Whether it’s safety equipment, sprinkler systems, forklifts or something else, workers will benefit from understanding the precautions.

8. Signage

Perhaps a more subtle step to take is posting and maintaining signage throughout the warehouse.

Signage clearly displays and divides different areas of the workplace. It shows what’s off-limits and what’s safe for operation. It marks hazard areas, too, to keep people away from potential harm.

Additionally, floors can have a form of signage as well. Having brightly colored tape to create pathways or to block off dangers can keep the workplace safe and efficient.

9. Inspections

Various kinds of inspections can be beneficial for optimizing the warehouse.

Inspections give time for employers and employees to evaluate what’s dangerous and what needs improvement. Inspectors might also point out things that workers may not have noticed. Having an outside party with fresh eyes can bring issues to light.

It’s important to take the feedback from inspectors and implement it as soon as possible. Make the changes or updates necessary for the best results.

10. Communication

Communication is what makes the warehouse work. It keeps everyone up to speed on the latest developments or concerns.

Constructive feedback between co-workers and supervisors alike will improve operations. It is the key to warehouse productivity and efficiency.

Communication works its way into each of these challenges and provides a solution for many. It only works, though, when everyone is simultaneously open to receiving feedback.

Overcoming Warehouse Safety Challenges

Safety is vital in any industry, but especially so in warehouses. By implementing these tips, facilities can help ensure a safe working environment.