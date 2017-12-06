Posted by Guest Voice on Dec 6, 2017 in Travel |

The World’s 50 Best Beaches© (Guest Voice)

Welcome to the most definitive list of beaches ever assembled — a diverse collection of off-the-beaten-path slices of paradise from every hidden corner of our planet.

To create The World’s 50 Best Beaches©, FlightNetwork has consulted 600+ of world’s best travel journalists, editors, bloggers and agencies — the people who do this for a living — to gain insight from their opinions and expertise. By asking the top travel professionals, Flight Network has created the most trustworthy and accurate list out there to inspire travelers and help choose their upcoming winter holiday destinations.

Pack your bags and book a flight to these amazing powder white beaches, swaying palm trees, turquoise waters, volcanic coastlines, and snow-capped mountain peaks steps from the sea. This comprehensive list will take you from the azure waters of Australia to the postcard-worthy shores of Africa, Europe, North, Central and South America, Caribbean, Asia and everywhere in between.

Name of Beach Rank Region/City/Island Country

Grace Bay 1 Providenciales Turks & Caicos

Whitehaven Beach 2 Whitsunday Islands Australia

Anse Lazio 3 Praslin Seychelles

Pink Sands Beach 4 Harbour Island Bahamas

Navagio Beach 5 Zakynthos Greece

Baia Dos Porcos 6 Fernando de Noronha Brazil

Playa Paraiso 7 Tulum Mexico

Hyams Beach 8 Jervis Bay Australia

Hidden Beach 9 Marietas Islands Mexico

Trunk Bay 10 St. John US Virgin Islands

Maya Bay 11 Koh Phi Phi Ley Thailand

Pig Beach 12 Big Major Cay Bahamas

Blue Lagoon 13 Yasawa Islands Fiji

El Nido 14 Palawan Phillipines

Muri Beach 15 Rarotonga Cook Islands

Saltwhistle Bay 16 Mayreau St. Vincent & Grenadines

Half Moon Bay 17 Antigua Antigua

Lucky Bay 18 Western Australia Australia

Flamenco Beach 19 Culebra Puerto Rico

Reynisfjara Beach 20 Iceland Iceland

Ile Aux Cerfs 21 Mauritius Phillipines

Fulhadhoo Beach 22 Fulhadhoo Island Maldives

Vaeroy 23 Lofoten Norway

Cayo Coco 24 Cayo Coco Cuba

Seven Mile Beach 25 Grand Cayman Cayman Islands

Anse Source d’Argent 26 La Digue Seychelles

Horseshoe Bay 27 Bermuda Bermuda

Honokalani Beach 28 Hawaii USA

Turquoise Bay 29 Western Australia Australia

Elafonissi Beach 30 Crete Greece

Champagne Beach 31 Espiritu Santo Vanuata

Tunnels Beach 32 Kauai USA

Kaputas Beach 33 Turkey Turkey

Dhigurah Island 34 Dhigurah Island Maldives

Ile aux Nattes 35 Dhigurah Island Madagascar

Cala Goloroitze 36 Sardinia Italy

Los Roques 37 Los Roques Venezuela

Long Beach 38 Vancouver Island Canada

Grand Anse Beach 39 Grenada Grenada

Boulders Beach 40 Cape Peninsula South Africa

Lanikai Beach 41 Hawaii USA

Cala Mitjana 42 Menorca Spain

Shoal Bay Beach 43 Anguilla Anguilla

One Foot Island 44 Aitutaki Cook Islands

Ao Nang Beach 45 Krabi Thailand

Radhanagar Beach 46 Havelock Island India

Eagle Beach 47 Aruba Aruba

Agiba Beach 48 Egypt Egypt

Diani Beach 49 Kenya Kenya

Cannon Beach 50 Oregon USA

Crossposted from Flight Network

Click here for reuse options!