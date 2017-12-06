The World’s 50 Best Beaches© (Guest Voice)
Welcome to the most definitive list of beaches ever assembled — a diverse collection of off-the-beaten-path slices of paradise from every hidden corner of our planet.
To create The World’s 50 Best Beaches©, FlightNetwork has consulted 600+ of world’s best travel journalists, editors, bloggers and agencies — the people who do this for a living — to gain insight from their opinions and expertise. By asking the top travel professionals, Flight Network has created the most trustworthy and accurate list out there to inspire travelers and help choose their upcoming winter holiday destinations.
Pack your bags and book a flight to these amazing powder white beaches, swaying palm trees, turquoise waters, volcanic coastlines, and snow-capped mountain peaks steps from the sea. This comprehensive list will take you from the azure waters of Australia to the postcard-worthy shores of Africa, Europe, North, Central and South America, Caribbean, Asia and everywhere in between.
Name of Beach Rank Region/City/Island Country
Grace Bay 1 Providenciales Turks & Caicos
Whitehaven Beach 2 Whitsunday Islands Australia
Anse Lazio 3 Praslin Seychelles
Pink Sands Beach 4 Harbour Island Bahamas
Navagio Beach 5 Zakynthos Greece
Baia Dos Porcos 6 Fernando de Noronha Brazil
Playa Paraiso 7 Tulum Mexico
Hyams Beach 8 Jervis Bay Australia
Hidden Beach 9 Marietas Islands Mexico
Trunk Bay 10 St. John US Virgin Islands
Maya Bay 11 Koh Phi Phi Ley Thailand
Pig Beach 12 Big Major Cay Bahamas
Blue Lagoon 13 Yasawa Islands Fiji
El Nido 14 Palawan Phillipines
Muri Beach 15 Rarotonga Cook Islands
Saltwhistle Bay 16 Mayreau St. Vincent & Grenadines
Half Moon Bay 17 Antigua Antigua
Lucky Bay 18 Western Australia Australia
Flamenco Beach 19 Culebra Puerto Rico
Reynisfjara Beach 20 Iceland Iceland
Ile Aux Cerfs 21 Mauritius Phillipines
Fulhadhoo Beach 22 Fulhadhoo Island Maldives
Vaeroy 23 Lofoten Norway
Cayo Coco 24 Cayo Coco Cuba
Seven Mile Beach 25 Grand Cayman Cayman Islands
Anse Source d’Argent 26 La Digue Seychelles
Horseshoe Bay 27 Bermuda Bermuda
Honokalani Beach 28 Hawaii USA
Turquoise Bay 29 Western Australia Australia
Elafonissi Beach 30 Crete Greece
Champagne Beach 31 Espiritu Santo Vanuata
Tunnels Beach 32 Kauai USA
Kaputas Beach 33 Turkey Turkey
Dhigurah Island 34 Dhigurah Island Maldives
Ile aux Nattes 35 Dhigurah Island Madagascar
Cala Goloroitze 36 Sardinia Italy
Los Roques 37 Los Roques Venezuela
Long Beach 38 Vancouver Island Canada
Grand Anse Beach 39 Grenada Grenada
Boulders Beach 40 Cape Peninsula South Africa
Lanikai Beach 41 Hawaii USA
Cala Mitjana 42 Menorca Spain
Shoal Bay Beach 43 Anguilla Anguilla
One Foot Island 44 Aitutaki Cook Islands
Ao Nang Beach 45 Krabi Thailand
Radhanagar Beach 46 Havelock Island India
Eagle Beach 47 Aruba Aruba
Agiba Beach 48 Egypt Egypt
Diani Beach 49 Kenya Kenya
Cannon Beach 50 Oregon USA
Crossposted from Flight NetworkClick here for reuse options!
Copyright 2017 The Moderate Voice