Posted by Clay Jones on Mar 1, 2018

Wing Nuts (Cartoon, Column and Video)

Remember when Republicans used to be pro-national defense and security? Remember when they stood for family values? Remember when they were against huge deficits? Remember when they supported law enforcement? Here’s a new one: Remember when they were pro-business?

What? Republicans are no longer supportive of business? Not in Georgia, if the choice is between business and rabid, hysterical gun nuts.

Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor, Casey Cagle, is threatening to block a break on the sales tax on jet fuel, which would benefit Delta Airlines, a company based in Georgia that employs over 30,000 people in that state.

Republicans blocking a tax break for a huge corporation. Now we are entering the Twilight Zone. What’s next for Republicans? Canoodling with porn stars? Oh yeah.

Why would Republicans oppose a tax break for Delta, other than it being gluttonous corporate welfare? Because Delta has ended its relationship with the National Rifle Association, where they provide travel deals to members of the association of lunatics that value automatic rifles over the lives of children.

After the recent massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, several companies have chosen to end their relationships with the NRA. I read one post by an overcompensating gun nut on Facebook stating he would stop using Norton because that company has ended their arrangement with the NRA. I hope he finds a suitable replacement as he’ll need virus protection with all the sketchy websites he visits for his conspiracy theories.

Donald Trump asked the crowd at CPAC what they loved more, tax breaks or the Second Amendment? Down in Georgia, the obvious winner is the Second Amendment, despite it not guaranteeing how many rounds you can fire per second into a school.

Can Republicans legally punish a company for its political views. Yes, if they word it correctly. Punishing companies for their political views were real popular during the Civil Rights Era. While it might be legal, it’s not ethical. But we’re talking about Republicans. Ethics went out the window a long time ago.

NRA spokesgoon Dana Loesch has argued that her organization is not a lobbying organization, but actually a fellowship group. Yeah, a fellowship group that spent over $5 million in 2017 on lobbying. Maybe Ms. Loesch felt they were fellowshipping when they were taking millions from Russians to help elect Donald Trump.

All that non-lobbying has Republicans firmly in the NRA’s pocket. Marco Rubio couldn’t even promise to stop taking their money, or even describe an AR-15 as a weapon of war while speaking to victims of the latest school shooting. Trump can’t say the word “gun” while talking about the shooting. And, Republicans in Georgia are willing to punish one of their largest employers because of travel discounts.

The Lt. Gov is running for governor. He may want to keep in mind those 30,000 voters who work for Delta. He may also want to think about companies considering moving to the state, like Amazon. Why move to a state that will punish you for standing by your principles?

Georgia should look north to see how things can work out for them. While state legislatures can punish businesses, businesses can bite back. North Carolina lost billions over their anti-gay bathroom bill when corporations decided not to move to the state, conventions, rock concerts, and major sporting events went elsewhere, and the state now has a Democrat governor.

Republicans love to bully, whether it’s teenage survivors of mass shootings or corporations standing on principle. Bullies only bully those they deem weaker. This time, they’re misjudging their targets.

When all is said and done after bullying companies like Delta, these Georgia Republicans, and those in Washington, may be left with nothing but peanuts.

Here’s your video:



