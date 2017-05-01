"The Equality State" took a stand supporting personal agency this weekend with a #liveAndLetTutu campaign for LGBT rights.
What comes to mind when you hear “Wyoming”? Yellowstone National Park. Big sky, perhaps. Cowboys. Dancing the two step. Fierce independence.
The nation’s least populous state might seem an unlikely ally for LGBT rights. But its libertarian-leaning culture grabbed the national spotlight this weekend with #liveAndLetTutu, a grassroots response to political foot-in-mouth disease.
Who wears a tutu? You do. Do what? Wear a tutu in Wyoming. #LiveandLetTutu pic.twitter.com/ojOdDt8V2l
— Siobhan Muir (@SiobhanMuir) April 28, 2017
The back story
On April 20, US Sen. Mike Enzi (R-WY) held a Q&A with students at Greybull High School (grades 6-12, audio). Sophomore Bailee Foster asked Enzi “what he was doing to help Wyoming live up to its nickname as The Equality State.”
Enzi prefaced his response by stating that several situations across Wyoming cannot be taken care of by laws alone; that not every issue has a “federal, one-size-fits-all solution.”
That philosophy fits the libertarian-leaning conservatism of the state. Enzi continued:
“I know a guy who wears a tutu and goes to bars on Friday night and is always surprised that he gets in fights. Well, he kind of asks for it. That’s the way that he winds up with that kind of problem.” (emphasis added)
Patrick Harrington, who grew up in Greybull, called on Wyoming residents to show their support for the state’s LGBT community by wearing tutus to work or school as well as to local bars. His goal: make it clear to Sen. Enzi that he represents a “really diverse group of people in Wyoming.”
In a written statement, the Senator regrets “a poor choice of words.”
In an emailed statement to CNN, Enzi said he does not believe “that anyone should be bullied, intimidated or attacked because of their beliefs” and that his message “was intended specifically to be about promoting respect and tolerance toward each other.”
Reactions from Wyoming

University of Wyoming student Ty Wolff poses in front of campus building with Mike Enzi’s name.

Art works
Maybe you've heard and maybe you haven't but my home State's senator Enzi said some unacceptable things about how men wearing tutus are asking to get assalted. Me and my fellow Wyomingites don't feel that way in the slightest. Which is why across the state yesterday people banded together and rocked tutus to not only show unity, but support for our fellow Wyomingites that are members of the LGBT community. I did what I do best by drawing one! I love my home and I love that there are people in it that want everyone to just be themselves. So #liveandlettutu my friends. Go check out the hashtag to see some of my friends and other amazing people showing that Enzi is wrong by rockin' some kick ass tutus! There's some great ones go check 'em out! ??????? • • • • #doyoubooboo #beyourself #tutu #wyoming #wyominglife #community #wearentenzi #istandwiththem #lgbtrights #protest #watercolor #watercolors #watercolorpainting #primawatercolors #pentelbrushpen #staedtler #canson #dailyart #myart

Eric Krszjzaniek photo; The Crowbar & Grill.

The Lander Bar.
#liveandlettutu at the Lander Bar pic.twitter.com/xPvVFx9sP7
— Katherine Boehrer (@kboehrer) April 29, 2017

“three friends walked into a bar wearing tutus and they weren’t ‘asking for it'”
Hey @SenatorEnzi three friends walked into a bar wearing tutus and they weren't "asking for it". #liveandlettutu #Wyoming #Equality pic.twitter.com/MQpj9c3zc8
— AMCuprill (@AMCuprill) April 29, 2017

Eric Krszjzaniek photo; Sweet Melissa Cafe and Front Street Tavern

Montage from AJ+
People in Wyoming say #LiveAndLetTutu, after Sen. Mike Enzi told high-schoolers a man wearing a tutu to a bar "kind of asks for" a fight. pic.twitter.com/q5B74O5nne
— AJ+ (@ajplus) April 28, 2017

West Potomac’s production of Billy Elliot

Eric Krszjzaniek photo; Buckhorn Bar & Parlor

“No one is ever asking for it”
I reiterate. No one is ever asking for it. Ever. Not only were your words cruel, and your message discouraging and hurtful, to young LGBTQ youth but it was beyond unprofessional. I have heard the argument for the generational gap, and I can not accept that. We live in a time of change and movement, Wyoming is the "Equality" state. That being said, you sir as a voice for our state should also continue moving forward, and trying to better yourself. The only thing I'm asking for is to be treated as though I have a right to exist in the same space, and time as anyone else. #liveandlettutu #notaskingforit
And in closing
Eric Krszjzaniek photo; Vickie and Sissy Goodwin. Sissy is “Wyoming’s most famous crossdresser and a man who … Mike Enzi called personally to apologize about his recent comments…”
Portraits of Real Wyoming #5 Vickie and Sissy Goodwin. Sissy, being Wyoming's most famous crossdresser and a man who has fought against bigotry for longer than I've been alive, who Mike Enzi called personally to apologize about his recent comments, is also a retired professor, loving husband for 49 years, and loving father of two. At the end of the night, as I thanked him for making the trip down to Laramie, and as we stood in a bar halfway between the spot where he had been arrested 30 years ago for dressing in women's clothing and the bar where Matthew Shepherd had ordered his final drink, Sissy intimated that the evening was the highlight of his life. There's more beauty in Wyoming than just mountains and open spaces, and there's more to its people than Cheneys and closed minds. #liveandlettutu
The LA Times profiled Goodwin in 2013 and reported in 2015 that he and his wife were moving to Portland.
Sissy Goodwin teaches power plant technology at Casper College in Wyoming. The 68-year-old Vietnam veteran dresses in women’s clothing, wears bows in his hair, likes his skirts exactly 17 inches short, and prefers his toolboxes in pink.
Eric’s description of Goodwin as the state’s most famous crossdresser is spot on. As is his conclusion:
There’s more beauty in Wyoming than just mountains and open spaces, and there’s more to its people than Cheneys and closed minds. ~Eric Krszjzaniek
