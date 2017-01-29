It is Saturday in America, the land of the free and the home of the brave.

It should be a “slow news day.”

But it is also the era of “alternative facts,” constant tweets and of ill-conceived, ill-and-hastily-stitched-together, ill-timed and ill-implemented Trump executive orders.

No order in the recent fire-hose flood of executive orders pushed down the throat of the free and the brave could fit that description better than Trump’s “new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States.”

The grief, angst, chaos, anger, resentment and ill-will caused by Trump’s most recent temper-tantrum has been HUGE.

No need to spend time selecting words, writing “grand sentences and stringing enough of them together” into a cogent piece.

The hundreds of headlines this quiet Saturday afternoon tell the sorry story.

Here are some:

‘These are people’s lives they are playing with’: World’s airports turn into limbo for many

Banned from entering the U.S., many Middle Eastern travelers and refugees don’t know where to go next.

Trump order barring refugees and some migrants causes chaos, outrage

Entry to the United States is being refused to legal residents — including people with so-called green cards — from seven mostly Muslim countries who were abroad when the order was signed Friday….

Green card holders included in Trump ban -Homeland Security

People holding so-called green cards, making them legal permanent U.S. residents, are included in President Donald Trump’s executive action temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States…

Trump’s Order Blocks Immigrants at Airports, Stoking Fear Around Globe

President Trump’s executive order on immigration quickly reverberated through the United States and across the globe on Saturday, slamming the border shut for an Iranian scientist headed to a lab in Boston, an Iraqi who had worked for a decade as an interpreter for the United States Army, and a Syrian refugee family headed to a new life in Ohio, among countless others…

Trump Executive Order Could Block 500,000 Legal U.S. Residents From Returning to America From Trips

When details leaked earlier this week about a spate of immigration-related executive orders from President Donald Trump, much public discussion focused on a 30-day ban on new visas for citizens from seven “terror-prone” countries.

Then there are the questions, the protests, the consequences, the truth-seeking and the “coincidences”:

The nations targeted by travel ban have one thing in common: No apparent Trump business interests

Several majority-Muslim nations where the Trump Organization is active have in some cases also faced troublesome issues with terrorism.



Iran says to ban U.S. visitors in retaliation to Trump move

Iran said on Saturday it would stop U.S. citizens entering the country in retaliation to Washington’s visa ban against Tehran and six other majority-Muslim countries announced by new U.S. President Donald Trump.

Fact-checking Trump’s claim about Christian Syrians

“If you were a Muslim you could come in, but if you were a Christian, it was almost impossible,” the president said. Is this really the case?

Trump’s Immigration Ban Is Illegal

President Trump signed an executive order on Friday that purports to bar for at least 90 days almost all permanent immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, including Syria and Iraq, and asserts the power to extend the ban indefinitely.



Google Recalls Staff to U.S. After Trump Immigration Order

Memo from CEO Pichai says more than 100 employees impacted — Pichai says President’s move caused painful ‘personal costs’ — Alphabet Inc.’s Google delivered a sharp message to staff traveling overseas who may be impacted…

More Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s refugee ban. Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell aren’t among them.

Several congressional Republicans on Saturday questioned President Trump’s order to halt admission to the U.S. by refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries…





