Trump Supporter Cesar Sayoc Jr Arrested as Suspected Bomber

A Florida man was charged Friday in connection with the series of bombs found this week addressed to critics of President Donald Trump, law enforcement officials said shortly after more devices were found.

Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, who has been arrested before, was in custody, law enforcement officials said. DNA evidence played a role in the arrest, law enforcement told NBC News.

He was charged with five federal counts: interstate transport of explosives, mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents, making threatening interstate communications and assault of current or former officials.

Sayoc faces up to 48 years behind bars if convicted of all counts, officials said.

Each device was made up of a 6-inch PVC pipe, a small clock, battery, wiring and “energetic material” that could have set off an explosive, FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a press conference.

“Though we are still analyzing the devices in our laboratories, these are not hoax devices,” he said.

The break in the case came when fingerprints were lifted off a suspicious package mailed to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and two DNA samples from two other mailings, according to Wray. The prints and DNA linked the packages to Sayoc, officials said.

“This is phenomenal work under the greatest pressure under an incredibly tight time frame,” Wray said.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Wray declined to speculate about Sayoc’s possible motives.

Sessions said Sayoc appeared to be a political partisan, “but that would be determined by the facts as the case goes forward. I’m not able to comment on that.”

And Wray added, “We’re concerned about people committing acts of violence under any motivation.”

Sayoc has an extensive criminal past, records showed. He was arrested in 2002 for threatening to throw a bomb; he pleaded guilty and was given a special sentence in which probation is ordered but a formal conviction is not made. He was also arrested for theft in 1992 and 2014.