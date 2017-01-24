T



The Post-Inauguration Blues

Though once I was sold on the ideal of democracy,

America now seems on the road to autocracy,

A guy’s in the White House who thinks that he’s great,

But he encourages racism and hate.

I got it now and I got it bad,

Much, much worse than I ever had,

A man’s now the president who I didn’t choose,

That’s why I got the post-inauguration blues.

The guy in office has the name of Trump,

Someone who I see as kind of a chump,

Yet he’s in charge of the whole damn place,

A guy lacking any class or grace.

A guy who sees women as toys for sex,

Handles his problems by dispensing checks,

And out of his mouth constant platitudes ooze,

Giving me the post-inauguration blues.

Accord the guy a decent chance I’ve been told,

But his tweets and bullying have gotten old,

He seems to be driven by ego and self love,

And yet he’s the leader of the federal gov,

A guy who thinks that he knows it all,

Perhaps he’s due for a woeful fall,

A constant purveyor of bluster and fake news,

Has given me the post-inauguration blues.

<br />

Graphic via DonkeyHotey/Flickr

