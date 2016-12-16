If one wants to see a case of buffoonery, then one only needs to look at the strange case of Joe Arpaio.

The disgraced sheriff and his henchman Mike Zullo are determined to go down in history as two of the biggest buffoons of the birther hoax.

Although the hoax was started in 2008 by one of Hillary Clinton’s supporters, it was picked up and ran with by the lunatic fringe of the political Right, with Arpaio being one of its ardent supporters.

From the Los Angeles Times: “Even as most celebrities and politicians — including President-elect Donald Trump — have abandoned the thoroughly debunked idea that Obama was born somewhere other than the U.S., Arpaio has only dug in harder, with Zullo at his side.”

Why would Arpaio keep the hoax alive?

From KPNX News in Phoenix, AZ: “Four years ago, Arpaio declared at a news conference: “I cannot in good faith report to you that these documents are authentic.” The six-term sheriff has kept the fakest of fake stories alive all this time. Here’s why: The birther believers have been cash cows for Arpaio. Here’s what he said in the documentary “The Joe Show”: “You see the polls go (up). You’ll get more money than you know what to do with.””

On 12/15/16, Arpaio double down on his foolishness by holding a press conference, during which he repeated his claim that President Obama’s Hawaii birth certificate is fake.

From The Bellingham Herald: “The news conference from the media-savvy sheriff came three weeks before the end of his 24 years as metro Phoenix’s top law enforcer and five weeks before Obama leaves office. He complained to a crowd of about 75 supporters that his claims about the document weren’t taken seriously.”

Of course his claims aren’t being taken seriously by anyone other than die-hard birthers. President Obama’s Hawaii birth certificate was authenticated by people who have the expertise needed to determine the authenticity.

“It didn’t take long for some of President Obama’s doubters to claim the long-awaited birth certificate posted online by the White House on Wednesday had been altered or might be a fake. But a leading software expert says there’s no doubt about its authenticity, and he dismisses claims of fraud as flat-out wrong.”

“SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 30, 2011 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ — As Tea Partiers flock to hear Sarah Palin speak in Iowa this Saturday, one conservative who identifies with the movement is busy shredding the “expert claims” that President Barack Obama’s birth certificate is forged. . . In this case, unraveling the truth took [John] Woodman, a computer professional with 20 years’ experience, a full 3 months of careful investigation. He meticulously researched more than 30 different claims of evidence that Mr. Obama’s birth certificate is forged – and ended up dismissing them all.”

John Woodman, by the way, is a registered Republican.

From a 2009 ABC News story:

“In an attempt to quash persistent rumors that President Obama was not born in Honolulu on Aug. 4, 1961, Hawaii’s health director reiterated this afternoon that she has personally seen Obama’s birth certificate in the Health Department’s archives. “I, Dr. Chiyome Fukino, director of the Hawaii State Department of Health, have seen the original vital records maintained on file by the Hawai’i State Department of Health verifying Barrack Hussein Obama was born in Hawaii and is a natural-born American citizen. I have nothing further to add to this statement or my original statement issued in October 2008 over eight months ago….” On Oct. 31, Fukino originally tried to put an end to the belief among so-called “birthers” that Obama was not born in the United States and thus was ineligible to run for the office of president. . . . So-called “birthers” denounce the notion that Obama was born in Kapiolani Maternity & Gynecological Hospital in Honolulu on Aug. 4, 1961, despite court rulings and statements by Fukino and Hawaii’s Republican governor, Linda Lingle.”

The testimony of those Republican Hawaii government officials should have ended the birther hoax right then.

Even Donald Trump has finally admitted that President Obama was born in the USA, but the birthers never will. Their hatred for President Obama won’t let them.

How sad.

Click here for reuse options!