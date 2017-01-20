Along with picking the heads of Cabinets and Agencies, an incoming president gets to select, nominate and — if confirmed — have serve for him several Department of Defense (DoD) officials.

Of course the most important position within DoD — America’s oldest and largest government agency — is the Secretary. For this position, presently filled by Ash Carter, the newly elected president has selected retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis.

Other very important positions within DoD are the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) — the nation’s highest-ranking military officer — and the three civilian Service Secretaries.

Of these, the JCS Chairman will be the only one to serve for the new president — at least for a while.

Typically, the JCS Chairman serves for two terms and the term of the present Chairman, Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, is scheduled to run through 2017.

The three Service Secretaries, however, will step down as soon as the new president is inaugurated. In order to ensure continuity and the ability to immediately react in the case of a crisis, it has been reported that the new administration has asked two assistant secretaries and an undersecretary to stay on until the new secretaries are confirmed by the Senate.

The current Secretaries are:

• The Honorable Deborah Lee James, Secretary of the Air Force.

• The Honorable Raymond E. Mabus, Secretary of the Navy.

• The Honorable Eric K. Fanning, Secretary of the Army.

There have been many emotional farewell ceremonies for these leaders and many emotive speeches made.

Here are some of them:

Army Col. Jason T. Garkey, left, commander of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment known as “The Old Guard,” escorts Defense Secretary Ash Carter as he inspects the Armed Forces Honor Guard during his farewell ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 9, 2016. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann

The outgoing Secretary of Defense started his farewell speech at the Pentagon auditorium with the words, “Please don’t clap for me; I’m really here to clap for you. That’s the theme of what I want to say to you, so good morning. Thanks for being here.”

And he ended his remarks as follows:

As all of you know, our mission is demanding and constantly changing. But I couldn’t be prouder of you, for what you do every day and what you’ve done for us. And I’m going to continue to be proud in the months and years ahead, as this department continues to live up to the incredibly high expectations Americans have for it and that it’s earned. May God bless you, God bless the finest fighting force the world has ever known, and God bless our great country. Thank you, and farewell.

Defense Secretary Ash Carter participates in a farewell ceremony for Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James Jan. 11 at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Carter and James will both leave their jobs on Jan. 20 with the outgoing Obama administration. Photo Credit: Air Force.

In her farewell remarks, Air Force Secretary James shared stories of Airmen who have touched her heart, especially Tuskegee Airman, retired Col. Charles McGee, who “grew up in a time when ‘separate but equal’ was the law of the land.”

From left, Lt. Gen. Jack Weinstein, Maj. Dana Lyon, Tech. Sgt. Brian Williams, and Tuskegee Airman Col. Charles McGee pose with Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James at her farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (U.S. Air Force photo/Scott M. Ash)

The Secretary concluded, “I will never ever cease being a member of the Air Force family…I will always remain an advocate for Airmen and the Air Force.”

The Honorable Raymond E. Mabus, secretary of the Navy, stands during his farewell parade at Marine Barracks Washington, Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2017. (Photo By: Cpl. Samantha Braun)

The following are Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus’ concluding remarks from his farewell tribute at Marine Corps Barracks, Washington, D.C.

The work we do for the future of the Corps and the Navy is equally an act of hope, an act of faith – hope and faith in the ongoing journey of this country and the generations to come who will be in its service. The sadness that I feel at departing is matched in much greater measure by pride in the accomplishments we have made together during my second tour of duty. I am absolutely convinced that our Navy and Marine Corps are positioned for a future that is as brilliant and as noble as its past. Today’s Navy and Marine Corps are not only the best in the world, they’re the best the world has ever known. From and to the Navy, Semper Fortis, Always Courageous. From and to the Marines, Semper Fidelis, Always Faithful. And at this leave-taking, to all who serve, Semper Tecum, I Will Always Be With You.

Outgoing Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning concluded his farewell to “the Soldiers, Civilians, and Families of the U.S. Army” with these words:

In many ways, the Army’s story is America’s story. As our Army confronts threats in cyberspace or outer space and our Soldiers continue securing our homeland and countering dangers beyond our shores, we take great confidence in the Army’s future and in our country’s future. Our optimism comes from our confidence in your abilities to fight and win, to adapt and endure, and to attract and develop the best from across our nation — men and women who, like you, honor the Army’s past through their commitment to America’s future. We leave office humbled by your example and grateful for your continued devotion.

Of course, the military also bid farewell to their Commander in Chief in ceremonies at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. (below)



Lead photo: Defense Secretary Ash Carter, center, his wife, Stephanie, and Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stand as the U.S. Army Band passes for review during Carter’s farewell ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 9, 2016. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann

