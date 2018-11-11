Posted by Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist on Nov 11, 2018 in Featured, International, Society, War |

On the 100th Anniversary of the Day When ‘The Guns Fell Silent’

Today, on the 11th hour of 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, we are commemorating the armistice that went into force ending one of the bloodiest wars in modern times: The First World War, idealistically referred to as “the war to end all wars.”

A war in which more than 10 million soldiers died.

A war in which more than four million American men and women served in uniform.

A war in which the United States suffered 375,000 casualties, including 116,516 deaths.

Leaders from across the world traveled to France to honor and to remember.

The leaders of former enemies France and Germany — their nations lost 1.4 million and 2 million, respectively, in that war — Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, displayed emotion and even “intimacy” as they held their heads and hands together (below) and “underscored their countries’ current roles as guarantors of peace in Europe,” at the site where the armistice was signed.

They, along with many other world leaders, paid their respects to the fallen from their own countries and from around the world at several World War I cemeteries, memorials and and monuments.

On the eve of the anniversary, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Vimy Ridge, a battlefield in northern France, where Canada defeated German opposition against all odds, to honor the fallen.

As previously mentioned, France’s Macron and Germany’s Merkel visited the town of Compiègne in northern France, where the Allies and Germany signed the Armistice.

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, along with the Belgian Prime Minister, visited the St Symphorien Military Cemetery in Mons where she laid wreaths at the graves of the first and last UK soldiers killed in the war. May and Macron also visited the Thiepval Memorial, which commemorates more than 72,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers.

The president of the United States who traveled nearly 4,000 miles to Paris to participate in the ceremonies and who was scheduled to visit the solemn Aisne-Marne American cemetery in the French village of Belleau, 55 miles northeast of Paris, cancelled the visit because of rain.

The Aisne-Marne cemetery is the final resting place for many of the more than 1,800 Americans who died in the 1918 battle of Belleau Wood, in which American and French troops repelled German Forces in a brutal and deadly battle that “forged a new Marine Corps.”

The Washington Post:

The cemetery has 2,288 gravesites honoring those who died, including many Americans. The names of 1,060 more Americans who went missing and whose bodies were not recovered are engraved on the walls of the site.

Instead of the president of the United States, Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and White House, Chief of Staff General John Kelly braved the rain and traveled to Aisne-Marne to honor the fallen in the name of all Americans.

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Ellyn, visit the chapel at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial near the Belleau Wood battleground, in Belleau, France, Nov. 10, 2018.

Thank you generals.

Today, the leaders of approximately 70 countries gathered at the Arc de Triomphe to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, where the French President, remembering the forces that led to World War I, rebuked nationalism with these words:

Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism…Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism by saying, ‘our interest first, who cares about the others?’

Lead photo: U.S. Marines carry a wreath during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial near the Belleau Wood battleground, in Belleau, France, Nov. 10, 2018.

Video, courtesy of BBC.com